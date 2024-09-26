9fin Welcomes Moisés García as Chief Product Officer to Supercharge Ambitions in Debt Capital Markets

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–9fin, the data and predictive analytics platform for debt capital markets, has hired Moisés García as Chief Product Officer to accelerate its development plans and help position the company as a global leader in credit markets.

Moisés brings over 15 years of experience across leadership roles in high-growth tech startups and leading global firms. Most recently, he served as CPO at online car marketplace Carwow and has previously held roles at Boston Consulting Group, Morgan Stanley, and Deloitte.

As CPO, Moisés will lead the product management and design teams, collaborating with executive leadership to deliver 9fin’s product strategy and roadmap.

Moisés García, CPO, said:

“I am excited to join 9fin at such a pivotal time. I look forward to working with the team to enhance our product offering, helping clients unlock opportunities and drive better investment decisions.”

Huss El-Sheikh, CTO and co-founder, said:

“Moisés joins 9fin at a time when demand for sophisticated financial tools is surging, with global spending in the financial data market exceeding $42bn in 2023. Moisés will be a driving force in seizing this opportunity by boosting our product velocity and keeping 9fin ahead of the curve.”

Steven Hunter, CEO and co-founder, commented:

“The evolution of our executive leadership team signals the exciting road ahead. Having Moisés on board will supercharge our product roadmap and support our expansion, cementing 9fin’s position as the go-to platform for debt capital market intelligence.”

Moisés joins a growing executive team at 9fin, with Jen Speirs recently being promoted to Chief Operating Officer, Kerry McLelland joining as VP Finance, and Will Caiger-Smith moving up to VP Content, all within the past year.

About 9fin

9fin is the faster, smarter way to find intelligence on leveraged credit. Our AI-powered data and analytics platform centralises everything that’s needed to analyse a credit or win a mandate in one place, helping subscribers win business, outperform their peers, and save time. 9fin is trusted by the largest asset managers in the world, leading law firms and advisers in debt capital markets, and nine of the top 10 investment banks.

