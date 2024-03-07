98Six Redevelopment Partners, LLC Names Wylie Nelson EVP of Data Center and Digital Infrastructure Investment

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#data–98Six Redevelopment Partners (“98six”), a bold new force in reshaping American infrastructure, is pleased to announce the addition of Wylie Nelson to their leadership team.





A dynamic leader in the data center and communications infrastructure sectors, Wylie will spearhead the company’s data center acquisitions and development group, accelerating 98Six’s mission to revolutionize the nation’s power and data landscape through the remediation and repurposing of end-of-life industrial and power generation properties.

With a proven institutional capital investment track record at EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure and Zayo, Wylie brings a wealth of experience and expertise to 98Six. He focuses on high-performance hyperscale and wholesale data center investments, fiber infrastructure, and collaborative initiatives with communities, utilities, and network providers.

“I’m thrilled to be a part of the 98Six team. I’m excited to leverage the firm’s deep redevelopment expertise in transforming America’s power infrastructure,” said Nelson. “The vision of 98Six aligns perfectly with my passion for digital infrastructure, and I look forward to delivering crucial projects for both the energy and Data + AI sectors in the busy years ahead.”

Matt Wanderer, Co-Founder of 98Six, also expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration, “Wylie Nelson brings a unique perspective and invaluable experience to our team. His leadership style and creative approach will undoubtedly elevate our efforts to reshape America’s power infrastructure in powerful new ways. He’s got the DNA of a guy I’m proud to stand shoulder to shoulder with on our corporate journey, creating a positive impact for our investors, industry partners, teammates, and the communities we are working to improve.”

About 98Six

With deep niche experience in demolition, heavy environmental remediation, real estate development, and investment management, the team at 98Six Redevelopment has successfully deployed more than $850MM of capital while permanently eliminating over 5 billion pounds of CO2 annually. In partnership with some of the world’s leading companies, the company is now solving for over $1.7BN in forward-looking requirements.

If the work we are doing resonates with your company mission or individual professional ambitions, please connect with us at: http://www.98Six.com

Contacts

**For media inquiries, please contact:**

