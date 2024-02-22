908 Devices to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–908 Devices Inc. (Nasdaq: MASS), a pioneer of purpose-built handheld and desktop devices for chemical and biochemical analysis, today announced it will participate in the following investor conferences.





Cowen 44 th Annual Healthcare Conference, Boston, MA



Fireside chat on Wednesday, March 6 th at 9:50 a.m. Eastern Time / 6:50 a.m. Pacific Time

Fireside chat on Wednesday, March 20th at 3:45 p.m. Eastern Time / 12:45 p.m. Pacific Time

Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of these sessions on the “Investors” section of the company website at: www.908devices.com.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices is revolutionizing chemical and biochemical analysis with its simple handheld and desktop devices, addressing critical-to-life applications. The Company’s devices are used at the point-of-need to interrogate unknown and invisible materials and provide quick, actionable answers to directly address some of the most critical problems in life sciences research, bioprocessing, pharma/biopharma, forensics and adjacent markets. The Company is headquartered in the heart of Boston, where it designs and manufactures innovative products that bring together the power of mass spectrometry, microfluidic sampling and separations, software automation, and machine learning.

