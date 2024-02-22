Home Business Wire 908 Devices to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
Business Wire

908 Devices to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

di Business Wire

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–908 Devices Inc. (Nasdaq: MASS), a pioneer of purpose-built handheld and desktop devices for chemical and biochemical analysis, today announced it will participate in the following investor conferences.


  • Cowen 44th Annual Healthcare Conference, Boston, MA

    Fireside chat on Wednesday, March 6th at 9:50 a.m. Eastern Time / 6:50 a.m. Pacific Time
  • KeyBanc Life Sciences & MedTech Forum (Virtual)

    Fireside chat on Wednesday, March 20th at 3:45 p.m. Eastern Time / 12:45 p.m. Pacific Time

Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of these sessions on the “Investors” section of the company website at: www.908devices.com.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices is revolutionizing chemical and biochemical analysis with its simple handheld and desktop devices, addressing critical-to-life applications. The Company’s devices are used at the point-of-need to interrogate unknown and invisible materials and provide quick, actionable answers to directly address some of the most critical problems in life sciences research, bioprocessing, pharma/biopharma, forensics and adjacent markets. The Company is headquartered in the heart of Boston, where it designs and manufactures innovative products that bring together the power of mass spectrometry, microfluidic sampling and separations, software automation, and machine learning.

Contacts

Media

Barbara Russo

brusso@908devices.com

Investor

Carrie Mendivil

IR@908devices.com

Articoli correlati

Voyager Vitality! Terran Orbital’s CAPSTONE Nanosatellite Exceeds Expectations

Business Wire Business Wire -
Advanced Space’s CAPSTONE Mission for NASA Surpasses 450 Days Operating at the MoonBOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Terran Orbital Corporation...
Continua a leggere

Iron Mountain Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
-- Net Income of $29 million; Achieves record quarterly and full year Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA -- -- Data Center:...
Continua a leggere

CREtech Launches CREtech Climate Venture Coalition

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CREtech, the leading global technology and sustainability conference company devoted to Reimagining the Built World, has announced...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php