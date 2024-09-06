908 Devices to Participate in Craig-Hallum Bioprocessing Conference

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–908 Devices Inc. (Nasdaq: MASS), a pioneer of purpose-built handheld and desktop devices for chemical analysis, today announced it will participate in the upcoming virtual Craig-Hallum Bioprocessing Conference.





908 Devices’ management is scheduled to host a fireside chat on Thursday, September 19 at 10:15 a.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties may access a replay webcast link following the conference on the “Investors” section of the company website at 908devices.com.

908 Devices is revolutionizing chemical analysis with its simple handheld and desktop devices, addressing life-altering applications. The Company’s devices are used at the point-of-need to interrogate unknown and invisible materials and provide quick, actionable answers to directly address some of the most critical problems in forensics, bioprocessing, pharma/biopharma, life sciences research and adjacent markets. The Company is headquartered in the heart of Boston, where it designs and manufactures innovative products that bring together the power of complementary analytical technologies, microfluidic sampling and separations, software automation, and machine learning.

