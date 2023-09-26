908 Devices Enters Initial Production Phase of US Department of Defense Aerosol and Vapor Chemical Agent Detector Program

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–908 Devices Inc. (Nasdaq: MASS), a pioneer of purpose-built handheld and desktop devices for chemical and biochemical analysis, announces that it has entered the initial production phase of the Aerosol and Vapor Chemical Agent Detector (AVCAD) program. The company and its partner on the project, Smiths Detection, will initially produce 122 systems in this next phase.





The systems, which have been in development and testing since 2019, are a next generation chemical detector, designed to detect, identify, alarm and report the presence of traditional and advanced threat vapors and aerosols. Using a wireless remote alarm capability, the AVCAD, which can be mounted or portable, will support missions for the U.S. Army, Navy, Coast Guard, and Marine Corps.

To ensure the highest level of detection and to meet the key deployment needs of the U.S. Department of Defense, the AVCAD features the company’s High Pressure Mass Spectrometry (HPMS) technology. Mass spectrometry is considered to be the gold standard of analytical lab techniques. 908 Devices’ proprietary HPMS technology leverages micro scale geometries and high frequency electronics to enable an efficient regime of vacuum operation for a significant reduction in device size and power consumption compared to conventional lab instruments.

“908 Devices is pleased to continue working with the U.S. Department of Defense and our partner, Smiths Detection, on this enterprise, multi-year program,” said Kevin J. Knopp, CEO and Co-founder of 908 Devices. “Being selected for this limited production phase validates our technology as a new standard for chemical detection and we are truly honored to have a role in protecting our U.S. military.”

About 908 Devices



908 Devices is revolutionizing chemical and biochemical analysis with its simple handheld and desktop devices, addressing critical-to-life applications. The Company’s devices are used at the point-of-need to interrogate unknown and invisible materials and provide quick, actionable answers to directly address some of the most critical problems in life sciences research, bioprocessing, pharma/biopharma, forensics and adjacent markets. The Company is headquartered in the heart of Boston, where it designs and manufactures innovative products that bring together the power of mass spectrometry, microfluidic sampling and separations, software automation, and machine learning.

Forward Looking Statements



This press release includes “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the expected uses and capabilities of the Company’s products. Words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions which may cause actual results to differ materially from any results expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement, including the risks outlined under “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Additional information will be made available in the Company’s annual and quarterly reports and other filings that it makes from time to time with the SEC. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results. The Company has no obligation, and does not undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statement made in this press release to reflect changes since the date of this press release, except as may be required by law.

Contacts

Media:

Barbara Russo



brusso@908devices.com

Investor:

Carrie Mendivil



IR@908devices.com