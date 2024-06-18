908 Devices Enhances XplorIR Portable Analyzer to Simultaneously Identify and Quantify Hazardous Gases and Vapors

Updated technology enables first responders to identify and quantify approximately 5,000 substances in mere seconds for a swift and definitive response

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#hazmat—908 Devices Inc. (Nasdaq: MASS), a pioneer of purpose-built handheld and desktop devices for chemical analysis, today announced an enhanced quantification package for its XplorIR handheld gas and vapor analyzer. With this software update, the device, part of 908 Devices’ acquisition of RedWave Technology, can now quantify nearly 5,000 airborne chemicals. XplorIR empowers fire departments, HAZMAT teams and other first responders with mission-critical information and enables decisions around personal protective equipment, ensures swift remediation efforts and reduces dangers to first responders and the public.





XplorIR is the first handheld product of its kind that uses Fourier transform infrared (FTIR) spectroscopy to identify, quantify and track gases and vapors. The simple-to-use device can automatically and accurately identify multiple compounds simultaneously at the part-per-million level, detecting chemicals within seconds and quantifying them in under a minute. Once detected, the XplorIR continually monitors and updates chemical composition every four seconds, enabling first responders to identify with confidence – even with changing environments, such as air currents.

“The major advancement here is quantifying the hazards present. We’re equipping first responders with real-time airborne chemical identification and concentration, which is mission-critical intelligence,” said John Kenneweg, Vice President, Government for 908 Devices. “The gas/vapor detection market has seen limited advancements in technology since the advent of the Photoionization Detector (PID) in the 1970s. The XplorIR, however, stands out as the first purpose-built device tailored specifically for first responders. With this quantification enhancement, the XplorIR is now an indispensable tool for the public safety community.”

According to the National Fire Protection Agency, in 2021 there were more than 36.6 million calls to fire departments, of which 433,500 were for hazardous materials – approximately 1.3% of all calls as compared to 4% of calls for fire. Many calls are the result of unknown odors detected by civilians, and fire departments need advanced technology in the field, such as the XplorIR, to rapidly detect and identify unknown gas/vapor threats. It is also important for first responders to have confidence in clearing an unknown odor call, ensuring they can effectively manage and mitigate potential hazards.

The addition of the quantification package marks significant continued development and community investment, second only to the introduction of continuous sampling mode shortly after the XplorIR’s debut in 2022. The device remains easy to use. It is designed to be activated and operated by first responders in fully encapsulated protective suits, and includes convenient features such as large buttons, audible alarms and visual cues. The XplorIR support services are enhanced through 908 Devices’ renowned Reachback service to ensure the best customer support and troubleshooting available.

The XplorIR quantification package is now available to purchase, and existing customers may update their systems with a simple software upgrade. To learn more about the 908 Devices XplorIR, please visit: 908devices.com/products/xplorir.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices Inc. (Nasdaq: MASS) is revolutionizing chemical analysis with its simple handheld and desktop devices, addressing life-altering applications. The Company’s devices are used at the point-of-need to interrogate unknown and invisible materials and provide quick, actionable answers to directly address some of the most critical problems in bioprocessing, pharma/biopharma, forensics, life sciences research and adjacent markets. The Company is headquartered in the heart of Boston, where it designs and manufactures innovative products that bring together the power of complementary analytical technologies, microfluidic sampling and separations, software automation, and machine learning. For more information, visit www.908devices.com.

Forward Looking Statements for 908 Devices

This press release includes “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the expected uses and capabilities of the Company’s and RedWave’s products. Words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions which may cause actual results to differ materially from any results expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement, including the risks outlined under “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Additional information will be made available in the Company’s annual and quarterly reports and other filings that it makes from time to time with the SEC. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results. The Company has no obligation, and does not undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statement made in this press release to reflect changes since the date of this press release, except as may be required by law.

