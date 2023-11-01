CAMPBELL, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud contact center and unified communications platform provider, today announced that 8×8 Intelligent Customer Assistant has enabled organizations to enhance customer service experiences and increase efficiencies in the contact center. Since its launch in March 2023, customers are reporting greater than 70% first-contact resolution rates using the AI-powered service, and interactions on 8×8 Intelligent Customer Assistant increased over 50% from the previous quarter. Delivered as part of 8×8 Contact Center, 8×8 Intelligent Customer Assistant is a powerful, user-friendly conversational AI solution that enables businesses to create simple to complex self-service experiences across digital and voice channels.





“By implementing a chatbot, we wanted to be able to support our customers not just during our core operating hours, but every hour of every day,” said Rebecca Gordon, Digital Lead at Westminster City Council. “8×8 Intelligent Customer Assistant seamlessly integrated into our contact center and has demonstrated a first contact resolution success rate of 80% on average, sometimes even reaching 100%, serving not as a replacement for our existing contact center and agents, but as an enhancement to our efforts and the overall customer experience.”

8×8 Intelligent Customer Assistant provides graphical orchestration capabilities that allow enterprises to build highly scalable, always available, consistent experiences across multiple regions, channels, and languages, with very little extra effort. 8×8 customers experience fast time to value as bots are deployed and running within four to six weeks, on average. Key 8×8 Intelligent Customer Assistant features include:

From automated digital and voice self-service experiences to live agent assistance, interaction workflows are seamless and minimize the need for manual data collection. Eliminate blind transfers with customer context and bot interaction details delivered to a live agent, empowering them to deliver more personalized, frictionless experiences. Build and Deploy Rapidly: Using low-code/no-code graphical scripting tools, a single bot can be quickly built and deployed across any channel such as voice, WhatsApp, SMS, and web chat, among others, in 100+ languages.

Using low-code/no-code graphical scripting tools, a single bot can be quickly built and deployed across any channel such as voice, WhatsApp, SMS, and web chat, among others, in 100+ languages. Actionable Conversation Insights: Built-in, comprehensive analytics deliver insights and intuitive monitoring and reporting for advanced customer journey visibility. Quickly identify where a bot is performing well and where to make adjustments in the experience to optimize resolution rates.

Built-in, comprehensive analytics deliver insights and intuitive monitoring and reporting for advanced customer journey visibility. Quickly identify where a bot is performing well and where to make adjustments in the experience to optimize resolution rates. Turnkey Integration Options: Marketplace and turnkey integrations with CRMs allow for a wide variety of customizations for a highly personalized customer experience within a voicebot interaction.

Enabling customized, personalized customer engagements, 8×8 Intelligent Customer Assistant provides enhanced experiences for both contact center agents and their customers:

“We’ve been fans of 8×8’s products and services for years, so when 8×8 Intelligent Customer Assistant was announced we knew we could make good use of it here at Acer while adding value to how we support our customers,” said Gary Boucher, Program Manager at Acer. “Deploying 8×8 Intelligent Customer Assistant was very easy – 8×8 provided a lot of support in design and development and we were able to launch within just four weeks. This solution has made it possible to offer SMS as a new support channel, the convenience of which channeled 12.5% of new volume to chat, and we believe its ease of use will greatly increase customer satisfaction and loyalty.”

would have in helping us handle high volumes of customer interactions,” said Thomas Rocharz, Director of Contact Centers at Cape Air. “8×8 Intelligent Customer Assistant will allow us to apply AI-enabled voice self-service to quickly resolve customer inquiries, with the ability to easily add new channels and agent-facing AI assistance as our company grows, all while providing excellent service in a timely and efficient manner.” “Our goal for implementing a chatbot was to offer our members and visitors an easily navigable, self-sufficient option, rather than needing to rely solely on Member Contact Center representatives for support,” said Wendi Sheehy, Chief Operating Officer at Thinkwise Credit Union. “We were blown away by the results after deploying 8×8 Intelligent Customer Assistant – we are fully confident in its ability to provide appropriate, relevant information and it’s now fully handling over 90% of its interactions without agent engagement!”

“The deployment process for 8×8 Intelligent Customer Assistant was quick, seamless, and the whole team was completely professional the entire time,” said Adam Rigg, IT Digital Analyst at Housing Solutions. “Once deployed, the solution immediately freed our agents from answering routine questions, allowing them to focus on more complex customer concerns. On top of that, the product is very flexible, covers a lot of different use cases, and provides a common framework for scaling.”

“With 8×8 Intelligent Customer Assistant, virtual agents are built once and deployed across multiple channels, keeping development simple,” said Gary Byrne, Business Analyst at IT Solutions. “Everything is very customizable, from the user interface to the virtual agent’s ability to interact with different users in personable, appropriate ways.”

“AI-powered capabilities are enabling organizations to provide enhanced, personalized self-service support experiences for their customers – not only driving brand loyalty, but also improving the contact center agent experience,” said Hunter Middleton, Chief Product Officer at 8×8, Inc. “8×8 Intelligent Customer Assistant enables organizations to better serve their customers, across both voice and digital channels, by providing answers quickly and seamlessly for customers, and knowing when to escalate issues to a live agent. On the other hand, contact center agents are provided with the resources they need to focus on complex customer issues, rather than spending valuable time and resources on mundane, easy to answer questions.”

8×8 Intelligent Customer Assistant is a component of 8×8 Contact Center delivered through the 8×8 XCaaS (Experience Communications as a Service™) integrated cloud contact center and unified communications platform, which includes cloud contact center, business phone, video meetings, team chat, and SMS capabilities. 8×8 XCaaS is a resilient, secure, and compliant platform, offering the highest levels of reliability with a financially backed, platform-wide 99.999 percent uptime SLA across an integrated cloud UCaaS and CCaaS solution.

