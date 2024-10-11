8×8 Recognized as a Leader for the Thirteenth Year in a Row

CAMPBELL, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT), a leading business communications, CX, and CPaaS platform provider, today announced it has been named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service1. This is the thirteenth consecutive year 8×8 has been recognized as a Leader in this report.





“It is always an honor to be named by Gartner as a Magic Quadrant Leader, especially as we have now received this recognition for thirteen years in a row. We believe this is further testament that our strategic focus and ongoing innovation of our modern, single cloud platform and suite of connected products has been the correct approach,” said Samuel Wilson, Chief Executive Officer at 8×8, Inc. “We remain committed to our customers’ success and lasting growth by connecting their teams and customers globally, enabling them to easily and quickly adopt AI capabilities that drive immediate return, eliminating data and organizational silos to increase operational efficiency, and ultimately empowering them to deliver superior customer experiences.”

8×8 Work, which includes enterprise cloud voice, video meetings, and team chat capabilities, in a single desktop, mobile, or web experience, offers industry-leading global coverage in 59 countries. 8×8 Work is delivered as part of the 8×8 platform, which includes AI-powered cloud contact center, business phone, video meetings, team chat, business SMS, fax, virtual agents and self-service, secure payment, WEM, advanced queue management, conversational intelligence, analytics, and high-volume messaging. The 8×8 platform is a resilient, secure, and compliant platform, offering the highest levels of reliability with a financially backed, platform-wide 99.999% uptime SLA across an integrated cloud UCaaS and CCaaS solution.

The 8×8 platform also seamlessly extends to Microsoft Teams through a portfolio of native integration options that includes the Microsoft-certified 8×8 Contact Center for Microsoft Teams, 8×8 Voice for Microsoft Teams leveraging global Direct Routing as a Service, 8×8 Operator Connect for Microsoft Teams, and 8×8 Phone App for Microsoft Teams for a cost-effective alternative calling option that enables PSTN without requiring Teams Phone licenses per user or additional software.

In addition to being named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service, 8×8 has been recognized for nine consecutive years in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Contact Center as a Service2.

[1] Gartner Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service, Pankil Sheth, Megan Fernandez, Christopher Trueman, Rafael Benitez, October 7, 2024. This Magic Quadrant report name has changed from 2015 onwards- 2015-2023: Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service, Worldwide, 2014: Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service, North America With Additional Regional Presence, 2012-2013: Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service, North America.

[2] Gartner Magic Quadrant for Contact Center as a Service, Drew Kraus, Steve Blood, Pri Rathnayake, Pankil Sheth, August 7, 2023.

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About 8×8 Inc.

8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT) is a leading provider of integrated contact center, voice communications, video, chat, and SMS solutions built on one global cloud platform. 8×8 uniquely eliminates the silos across the entire organization to power the communications and customer engagement requirements of all employees globally as they work together to deliver differentiated customer experiences. For additional information, visit www.8×8.com, or follow 8×8 on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.

8×8® is a trademark of 8×8, Inc.

