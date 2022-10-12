<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire 8x8, Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results On October 27,...
Business Wire

8×8, Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results On October 27, 2022

di Business Wire

CAMPBELL, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–8×8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform provider, today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter ended September 30, 2022 following the close of market on Thursday, October 27, 2022. The company also announced that it will hold a conference call on the same day at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss its financial results. The conference call will last approximately 60 minutes.

Date:

 

 

October 27, 2022

Time:

 

 

1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time)

Dial In:

 

 

1 844-200-6205 Domestic or +1 929-526-1599 International

Passcode:

602771

Webcast:

https:investors.8×8.com/events-and-presentations

About 8×8, Inc.

8×8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) is transforming the future of business communications as a leading software as a service provider of 8×8 XCaaS™ (eXperience Communications as a Service™), an integrated contact center, voice communications, video, chat, and SMS solution built on one global cloud communications platform. 8×8 uniquely eliminates the silos between unified communications as a service (UCaaS) and contact center as a service (CCaaS) to power the communications requirements of all employees globally as they work together to deliver differentiated customer experiences. For additional information, visit www.8×8.com, or follow 8×8 on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

8×8®, 8×8 XCaaS™, eXperience Communications as a Service™, eXperience Communications Platform™ are trademarks of 8×8, Inc.

Contacts

8×8, Inc.

Media:

John Sun, 1-408-692-7054

john.sun@8×8.com

Investor Relations:

Kate Patterson, 1-408-763-8175

katherine.patterson@8×8.com

Articoli correlati

Hestan Wins Three 2022 TWICE VIP Awards

Business Wire Business Wire -
Award-Winning Appliance Manufacturer Earns Accolades for New Indoor and Outdoor Products ANAHEIM, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hestan announces that three products have earned...
Continua a leggere

monday.com Expands Its Asia Pacific and Japan Presence with Local Tokyo Team and Channel Partner Growth

Business Wire Business Wire -
The establishment of a new office and a local team in Tokyo demonstrates monday.com’s commitment to the Japanese market TOKYO...
Continua a leggere

SoftServe Recognized at the 2022 Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Leadership Development Awards

Business Wire Business Wire -
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SoftServe, a leading digital authority and consulting company, has won a silver medal in the Best Advance...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Hestan Wins Three 2022 TWICE VIP Awards

Business Wire