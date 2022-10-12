CAMPBELL, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–8×8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform provider, today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter ended September 30, 2022 following the close of market on Thursday, October 27, 2022. The company also announced that it will hold a conference call on the same day at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss its financial results. The conference call will last approximately 60 minutes.

Date: October 27, 2022 Time: 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) Dial In: 1 844-200-6205 Domestic or +1 929-526-1599 International Passcode: 602771 Webcast: https:investors.8×8.com/events-and-presentations

About 8×8, Inc.

8×8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) is transforming the future of business communications as a leading software as a service provider of 8×8 XCaaS™ (eXperience Communications as a Service™), an integrated contact center, voice communications, video, chat, and SMS solution built on one global cloud communications platform. 8×8 uniquely eliminates the silos between unified communications as a service (UCaaS) and contact center as a service (CCaaS) to power the communications requirements of all employees globally as they work together to deliver differentiated customer experiences. For additional information, visit www.8×8.com, or follow 8×8 on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

