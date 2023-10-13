CAMPBELL, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud contact center and unified communications platform provider, today announced it will release financial results for the second fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2023 following the close of market on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. The company will host a conference call on the same day at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results. The conference call will last approximately 60 minutes.





Date: November 1, 2023 Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) Dial In: Webcast: Register to participate in the live call Access the live webcast and replay from the company’s investor relations events and presentations page

About 8×8, Inc.

8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT) is transforming the future of business communications as a leading software as a service provider of 8×8 XCaaS™ (Experience Communications as a Service™), an integrated contact center, voice communications, video, chat, and SMS solution built on one global cloud communications platform. 8×8 uniquely eliminates the silos between unified communications as a service (UCaaS) and contact center as a service (CCaaS) to power the communications requirements of all employees globally as they work together to deliver differentiated customer experiences. For additional information, visit www.8×8.com, or follow 8×8 on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Contacts

8×8, Inc. Contacts:

Media:



PR@8×8.com

Investor Relations:



Kate Patterson, 1-408-763-8175



katherine.patterson@8×8.com