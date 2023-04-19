<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Business Wire

8×8, Inc. Schedules Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

di Business Wire

CAMPBELL, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform provider, today announced it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 following the close of market on Thursday, May 11, 2023. The company will host a conference call on the same day at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results. The conference call will last approximately 60 minutes.

Date:

 

 

May 11, 2023

Time:

 

 

2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time)

Dial In:

 Register to participate in the live call

Webcast:

 Access the live webcast and replay from the company’s investor relations events and presentations page

About 8×8, Inc.

8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT) is transforming the future of business communications as a leading software as a service provider of 8×8 XCaaS™ (eXperience Communications as a Service™), an integrated contact center, voice communications, video, chat, and SMS solution built on one global cloud communications platform. 8×8 uniquely eliminates the silos between unified communications as a service (UCaaS) and contact center as a service (CCaaS) to power the communications requirements of all employees globally as they work together to deliver differentiated customer experiences. For additional information, visit www.8×8.com, or follow 8×8 on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

8×8®, 8×8 XCaaS™, eXperience Communications as a Service™, eXperience Communications Platform™ are trademarks of 8×8, Inc.

Contacts

Media:
PR@8×8.com

Investor Relations:
Kate Patterson, 1-408-763-8175

katherine.patterson@8×8.com

