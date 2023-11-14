Home Business Wire 8x8, Inc. Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Events
Business Wire

8×8, Inc. Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Events

di Business Wire

CAMPBELL, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud contact center and communications platform provider, today announced investor events for the third fiscal quarter.


5th Annual Needham Virtual Infrastructure, Data Analytics Software & Cloud Communications Conference

Presentation: Wednesday, November 15, at 1:10 p.m. Pacific Standard Time

Wells Fargo 4th Annual TMT Summit

Rancho Palos Verdes, CA

Presentation: Tuesday, November 28, at 12:45 p.m. Pacific Standard Time

Barclays Global Technology Conference

San Francisco, CA

Presentation: Wednesday, December 6, at 8:40 a.m. Pacific Standard Time

The above presentations will be webcast. Links to live and archived webcasts will be available from the investor relations section of the company’s website at https://8×8.gcs-web.com/news-events/events-presentations.

About 8×8 Inc.

8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT) is transforming the future of business communications as a leading Software as a Service provider of 8×8 XCaaS™ (Experience Communications as a Service™), an integrated contact center, voice communications, video, chat, and API solution built on one global cloud communications platform. 8×8 uniquely eliminates the silos between Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) and Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) to power the communications requirements of all employees globally as they work together to deliver differentiated customer experiences. For additional information, visit www.8×8.com, or follow 8×8 on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

8×8®, 8×8 XCaaS™, Experience Communications as a Service™ and are trademarks of 8×8, Inc.

Contacts

8×8, Inc. Contacts:

Media:

PR@8×8.com

Investor Relations:

Investor.Relations@8×8.com

Articoli correlati

Marcus & Millichap Announces Strategic Partnership with Real Estate Technology Firm Archer

Business Wire Business Wire -
CALABASAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$MMI #apartmentmentinvestments--Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing,...
Continua a leggere

Dragos and Aramco Sign MOU Regarding the Protection of Industrial Infrastructure in Saudi Arabia

Business Wire Business Wire -
The MOU will create a path for potential creation of a local hardware assembly facility and OT cyber training...
Continua a leggere

The Best Hostinger Black Friday Deals 2023: Early Hosting Sales Shared by Deal Stripe

Business Wire Business Wire -
List of the best early Hostinger deals for Black Friday, featuring the latest offers on website builder, VPS hosting,...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php