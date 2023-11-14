CAMPBELL, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud contact center and communications platform provider, today announced investor events for the third fiscal quarter.





5th Annual Needham Virtual Infrastructure, Data Analytics Software & Cloud Communications Conference



Presentation: Wednesday, November 15, at 1:10 p.m. Pacific Standard Time

Wells Fargo 4th Annual TMT Summit



Rancho Palos Verdes, CA



Presentation: Tuesday, November 28, at 12:45 p.m. Pacific Standard Time

Barclays Global Technology Conference



San Francisco, CA



Presentation: Wednesday, December 6, at 8:40 a.m. Pacific Standard Time

The above presentations will be webcast. Links to live and archived webcasts will be available from the investor relations section of the company’s website at https://8×8.gcs-web.com/news-events/events-presentations.

About 8×8 Inc.

8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT) is transforming the future of business communications as a leading Software as a Service provider of 8×8 XCaaS™ (Experience Communications as a Service™), an integrated contact center, voice communications, video, chat, and API solution built on one global cloud communications platform. 8×8 uniquely eliminates the silos between Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) and Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) to power the communications requirements of all employees globally as they work together to deliver differentiated customer experiences. For additional information, visit www.8×8.com, or follow 8×8 on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

8×8®, 8×8 XCaaS™, Experience Communications as a Service™ and are trademarks of 8×8, Inc.

Contacts

8×8, Inc. Contacts:

Media:



PR@8×8.com

Investor Relations:



Investor.Relations@8×8.com