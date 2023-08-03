CAMPBELL, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud contact center and unified communications platform provider, today announced that since its launch in March 2023 8×8 Supervisor Workspace has been successfully enabling organizations to improve contact center performance and drive excellent customer experiences. Adoption of the new 8×8 Supervisor Workspace is on track to rival 8×8 Agent Workspace as one of the company’s fastest new product adoptions ever. The value of 8×8 Supervisor Workspace is quickly being recognized as it delivers a personalized, performance-centric workspace that helps supervisors and their teams using 8×8 Contact Center to enhance productivity, and empower leaders with advanced real-time insights across customer journeys.





“Contact center leaders wear many different hats, juggle multiple applications and information streams, and often struggle with maintaining visibility across the entirety of the organization–all while facing the challenges of managing agent performance in a hybrid world,” said Dave Michels, Principal Analyst & Founder at TalkingPointz. “By taking a tailored approach to the problem and unifying all the disparate data sources into a single interface, 8×8 is helping enterprises and supervisors improve agent performance and elevate the customer experience.”

8×8 Supervisor Workspace

8×8 Supervisor Workspace, is a purpose-built experience that blends analytics, performance management, and team admin capabilities into a single interface. The new interface saw over 10% adoption in its first week after launch and has already been accessed by more than 50% of 8×8 Contact Center customers. The powerful and intuitive, design-led user interface provides a performance-centric management space for contact center leaders. Key features include:

Single pane of glass: consolidates visibility, insights, and operations from across 8×8 Contact Center.

consolidates visibility, insights, and operations from across 8×8 Contact Center. Embedded trend analysis: presents supervisors with instant insights to improve speed to correction and drive superior performance in the contact center.

presents supervisors with instant insights to improve speed to correction and drive superior performance in the contact center. Personalized environments: transforms how contact center leaders can customize their workspace to manage teams and make decisions based upon individual needs and priorities – no coding required.

transforms how contact center leaders can customize their workspace to manage teams and make decisions based upon individual needs and priorities – no coding required. User-friendly design and an intuitive interface: accelerates on-boarding and allows supervisors to quickly ramp up.

accelerates on-boarding and allows supervisors to quickly ramp up. Accessibility: provides full support for hybrid contact centers and allows supervisors to work from anywhere, on any browser.

Leveraging input from 8×8 Contact Center customers, 8×8 Supervisor Workspace provides personalized experiences that help increase contact center efficiency while also enhancing customer experiences:

“On a daily basis, our supervisors and managers require access to the latest information from myriad applications at their fingertips to ensure they can properly drive contact center and agent performance,” said Mark Weingarten, Vice President, Patient Services at Affiliated Physicians. “8×8 Supervisor Workspace is an easy-to-use solution that works out of the box. It will provide our supervisors with optimized visibility of critical contact center data in an intuitive manner, all within a single interface.”

“Modern, cloud-first contact center solutions are making it easier for organizations and agents to improve customer experiences–from AI-driven self-service and intelligent routing to tools designed to help agents provide better service across any channel and interaction. However, supervisors and team leads, who are responsible for ensuring that agents are performing and productive, have been unable to fully benefit from these advances until now,” said Hunter Middleton, Chief Product Officer at 8×8, Inc. “With 8×8 Supervisor Workspace, contact center leaders can now get a holistic view across the organization from a single pane of glass. Providing a personalized space that blends real-time agent information and performance recommendations with customer journey and business insights allows organizations to enhance agent efficiency, performance, and customer engagement.”

8×8 Supervisor Workspace is a standard component of 8×8 Contact Center delivered through the 8×8 XCaaS (eXperience Communications as a Service™) integrated cloud contact center and unified communications platform, which includes cloud contact center, business phone, video meetings, team chat, and SMS capabilities. 8×8 XCaaS is a resilient, secure, and compliant platform, offering the highest levels of reliability with a financially backed, platform-wide 99.999 percent uptime SLA across an integrated cloud UCaaS and CCaaS solution.

8×8 Webinar

View the “Have supervisors been left behind? How new innovation will empower contact center leaders” on-demand webinar with Dave Michels, Principal Analyst & Founder, TalkingPointz, and Dhwani Soni, Global Vice President, Product Management and Design at 8×8, to learn the unique challenges supervisors face, and how they can be addressed by providing a composable workspace designed specifically for contact center leaders. Visit the webinar page for more information.

8×8 Blog

Read the guest blog post by Liz Miller, Vice President and Principal Analyst at Constellation Research, about The Lost Art of Being a Supervisor.

About 8×8 Inc.

8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT) is transforming the future of business communications as a leading Software as a Service provider of 8×8 XCaaS™ (eXperience Communications as a Service™), an integrated contact center, voice communications, video, chat, and SMS built on one global cloud communications platform. 8×8 uniquely eliminates the silos between Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) and Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) to power the communications requirements of all employees globally as they work together to deliver differentiated customer experiences. For additional information, visit www.8×8.com, or follow 8×8 on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

8×8®, 8×8 XCaaS™, eXperience Communications as a Service™, eXperience Communications Platform™ are trademarks of 8×8, Inc.

Contacts

Media:



PR@8×8.com

Investor Relations:



Investor.Relations@8×8.com