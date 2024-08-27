New Report by Telecom and Unified Communication Industry Expert Tsahi Levent-Levi Positions 8×8 Jitsi as a Service as a Top Competitor in the Industry

CAMPBELL, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT), a leading business communications, CX, and CPaaS platform provider, today announced that ​​a new report by industry expert Tsahi Levent-Levi and BlogGeek.me named 8×8 Jitsi as a Service (JaaS) as a leader in the programmable video market. 8×8 JaaS is part of the 8×8 CPaaS portfolio, which helps enterprises drive business growth by integrating various communication channels, including SMS, voice, chat apps, and video to enhance customer experience.





Recognized as one of the six top competitors in the industry, out of 19, the report highlights 8×8 CPaaS’ various programmable video integration options – including open source, hosted, and hybrid – ensuring a suitable solution for any business use case. Further, 8×8 received the top score for the solution’s ability and performance, demonstrating 8×8’s commitment to their product and validating its long-term viability.

“8×8 truly exemplifies what every company is trying to accomplish in the programmable video market,” said Tsahi Levent-Levi, Founder of BlogGeek.me. “8×8’s commitment to its customers and providing a reliable solution is illustrated by their ability to provide every organization with the integration and deployment options they need to meet their business needs.”

“8×8 Jitsi is a highly popular open source media server,” said Tsahi Levent-Levi, Founder of BlogGeek.me. “Having 8×8 JaaS offer it as a managed solution makes it an easy and safe choice for customers looking for scalability and performance without the operational headaches. The flexibility of switching back and forth from open source to a managed commercial solution is a powerful capability lacking in many of the programmable video solutions on the market.”

To illustrate the efficacy and reliability of 8×8 JaaS, 8×8 customer Berst, a leader in the video collaboration market, achieved a 50% reduction in operating costs. With 8×8, Berst delivered consistent, high-quality video conferencing capabilities without their IT team spending a significant amount of time managing the in-house infrastructure.

“Since its inception, 8×8 has been dedicated to making it as easy as possible for developers to integrate video, with a goal of enabling integration in minutes. We have worked hard to ensure that this ease of use does not compromise flexibility and that it allows our customers to get exactly the experience they want,” said Emil Ivov, Vice President of Product for Video Platform and Services at 8×8, Inc. “We are proud and happy that this report not only validates our approach but also demonstrates 8×8 JaaS is a leading programmable video solution in the industry. ”

To learn more about 8×8 CPaaS and video solutions, visit https://www.8×8.com/products/apis/video.

About 8×8 Inc.

8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT) is a leading provider of integrated contact center, voice communications, video, chat, and SMS solutions built on one global cloud platform. 8×8 uniquely eliminates the silos across the entire organization to power the communications and customer engagement requirements of all employees globally as they work together to deliver differentiated customer experiences. For additional information, visit www.8×8.com, or follow 8×8 on LinkedIn, X and Facebook.

8×8® is a trademark of 8×8, Inc.

