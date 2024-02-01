New Platform Capabilities Address the Needs of An Organization’s Employees Outside the Contact Center that Require Customer Engagement Capabilities; Beta Program for Qualified Customers In Progress

CAMPBELL, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud contact center and unified communications platform provider, today announced beta availability of a new product line that will enable organizations to deliver effective customer engagement across the entire organization. This beta is in progress for qualified 8×8 customers.





These new capabilities further bridge the gap between UCaaS and CCaaS, transforming the availability, utilization, and contextualization of customer interaction data throughout the entire organization to enable smarter decision making across the many different touch points through powerful and predictive insights. By incorporating both native and third-party data, cutting-edge AI solutions, and platform-level contact center components into built-for-purpose interfaces for customer experience professionals outside the contact center, 8×8 is in a unique position to help organizations precisely tune and refine all interactions to create positive customer outcomes.

“Organizations are hampered from delivering an even better customer journey and experience because they have a significant portion of employees, outside of the contact center, that regularly engage with customers but lack the right technology to support their specific needs,” said Zeus Kerravala, founder and principal analyst at ZK Research. “8×8 is a leader in bringing cloud contact center and unified communications together on a single platform, and in today’s CX-driven world, 8×8 is bringing even greater value to organizations by providing these workers with persona-based, customer-facing capabilities that can drive more successful business outcomes and competitive advantages.”

The new product line effectively addresses the needs of employees, who serve as both functional experts as well as frequently engage with customers. This underserved user base plays a pivotal role in customer engagement and are increasingly responsible for successful customer outcomes, yet have not been equipped with the right-fit tools and capabilities to enable consistent, positive customer experiences.

“Organizations that excel at customer service and experiences understand that orchestrating exceptional customer journeys is an organization-wide responsibility,” said Samuel Wilson, Chief Executive Officer at 8×8, Inc. “By introducing an innovative new product line that expands cross-organization customer engagement, 8×8 is providing organizations with intentionally engineered capabilities that empower every customer-facing employee to make the most of every interaction, leading to superior customer satisfaction, loyalty and ultimately, business success.”

Available to select customers, 8×8 customers who would like to register their interest for the beta program for this new product line can sign up by emailing customer.labs@8×8.com.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements in connection with a new product line supporting cross-organization customer engagement. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any such forward-looking statements. Readers are directed to 8×8’s periodic and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for a description of such risks and uncertainties. 8×8 undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

About 8×8 Inc.

8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT) is transforming the future of business communications as a leading Software as a Service provider of 8×8 XCaaS™ (Experience Communications as a Service™), an integrated contact center, voice communications, video, chat, and SMS solution built on one global cloud communications platform. 8×8 uniquely eliminates the silos between Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) and Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) to power the communications requirements of all employees globally as they work together to deliver differentiated customer experiences. For additional information, visit www.8×8.com, or follow 8×8 on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

8×8®, 8×8 XCaaS™, Experience Communications as a Service™, Experience Communications Platform™ are trademarks of 8×8, Inc.

