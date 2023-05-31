CAMPBELL, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform provider, today announced the appointment of Samuel Wilson as the company’s Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Company’s Board of Directors, effective May 26, 2023. Wilson has served as interim CEO since November 2022, while the Board conducted an extensive search.





“Sam’s performance during his tenure as interim CEO has been outstanding and made him the clear choice for CEO,” said Jaswinder Pal Singh, Chairman of the Board at 8×8. “He has demonstrated remarkable leadership skills, a deep understanding of the industry, and a clear vision for the future of 8×8. He has a deep commitment to delivering shareholder value and we have full confidence that he is the right person to lead the company into its next phase of growth and success.”

Wilson brings more than 25 years of executive experience in the technology sector, including extensive expertise in cloud-based communications, collaboration platforms, and enterprise software solutions. Prior to his role as interim CEO at 8×8, he served as the company’s Chief Financial Officer, where he played a pivotal role in driving operational efficiency and strategic initiatives, including significantly reducing GAAP net losses, overseeing a return to non-GAAP profitability, the acquisition of Fuze, and increased investment in innovation. Wilson possesses in-depth knowledge of the growth and expense drivers of the business and has held multiple leadership positions within 8×8, including Chief Financial Officer, Chief Customer Officer and Managing Director of EMEA, and Senior Vice President responsible for e-commerce, global small business and U.S. mid-market.

“I am honored and thrilled to accept the role of CEO at 8×8,” said Samuel Wilson. “We have an exceptional team, a remarkable product portfolio, a relentless focus on innovation, mixed with a commitment to exceptional customer service. I am excited about the opportunity to lead 8×8 into its next chapter, driving growth and delivering unparalleled value to our customers around the world.”

Under Wilson, 8×8 will continue to expand its integrated Contact Center and Unified Communications XCaaS platform, invest in building its ecosystem of innovative technology and service partners to expand the portfolio of AI/ML solutions available on the XCaaS platform, and deliver superior communications experiences to businesses around the world. With a commitment to customer experience and a dedication to product excellence, he will steer 8×8 toward new opportunities for growth and market leadership.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements related to the Company’s future product strategies, investments in innovation, and new opportunities for growth and market leadership. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any such forward-looking statements. Readers are directed to 8×8’s periodic and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for a description of such risks and uncertainties. 8×8 undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

