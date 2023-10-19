Newly Announced Video Escalation Capabilities for Contact Centre Agents Enable Faster Tenant Responses

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud contact centre and unified communications platform provider, today announced 8×8 Remote Fix™ for UK housing associations. The solution, delivered as part of 8×8 Contact Centre, leverages programmable video capabilities from the 8×8 CPaaS portfolio to provide contact centre agents with the ability to elevate real-time tenant interactions to video using a secure video link to visually address and resolve issues.





As the platform of choice for nearly 40 housing associations across the UK, 8×8 allows landlords to engage with more than 400,000 tenants to resolve housing issues. By offering tenants the option for video elevation to visually show on-site issues, housing association contact centre agents are better equipped to assess the urgency of repairs and resolve routine maintenance service requests remotely for enhanced first contact resolution. Further, by enabling contact centre agents to properly assess needed repairs, and the necessity of on-site visits, housing associations can lower costs by reducing the amount of unnecessary and redundant on-site visits.

Across the UK, it’s been reported that tenant requests are taking months, if not years, to be resolved, while housing associations are reporting that between 10% to 45% of their properties are in need of repairs. According to the Housemark Tenant Satisfaction Survey 2023, wait times for repairs have increased by 40% since 2021.

“As we near the winter season and the expected increase in tenant requests, having the means to prioritise and assess what is needed for each request is imperative,” said Mohammed Zabir, Director of Technology and Delivery at Platform Housing Group. “With 8×8, our contact centre agents have the ability to elevate customer interactions to video support, allowing them to assess and determine the best course of action – whether it’s an issue that can be fixed remotely, or one that requires on-site support. Since deploying video elevation capabilities with 8×8, we have been able to remotely fix or re-evaluate 31% of issues quickly, saving time, money, and resulting in a better overall employee and tenant experience.”

“Video elevation capabilities through 8×8 Remote Fix allows housing association contact centre agents to properly assess fixes that can be done remotely or, for issues that require on-site visits, to determine what exactly is required to fix an issue – in terms of equipment, expertise, and more,” said Jamie Snaddon, VP, Managing Director of EMEA, at 8×8, Inc. “By limiting the number of on-site visits, 8×8’s technology enables housing associations to operate by effectively, reducing costs, resolving issues more quickly, and overall improving the wellbeing and experiences of both tenants and employees.”

8×8 Contact Centre is delivered through the 8×8 XCaaS (Experience Communications as a Service™) integrated cloud contact centre and unified communications platform, which includes cloud contact centre, business phone, video meetings, team chat, and SMS capabilities. 8×8 XCaaS is a resilient, secure, and compliant platform, offering the highest levels of reliability with a financially backed, platform-wide 99.999 percent uptime SLA across an integrated cloud UCaaS and CCaaS solution.

