88% of Influencers’ Top Concern Is Navigating Frequent Changes in Social Media Platform Algorithms

URLgenius’ Latest Lightning Survey Uncovers Consumer, Business, & Tech Trends Impacting Creator Economy on National Creator Day

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CreatorEconomy–URLgenius, the leading platform for enhancing digital commerce and creator engagement, unveils results from its latest Creator Day Lightning Survey that shed light on the critical aspects impacting the ever-changing landscape of the creator and influencer economy. Additionally, to mark National Creator Day, URLgenius is offering free access to its patented technology and insights for creators who have fewer than 5,000 followers on their largest social media platform.









More Than a Hobby: As digital platforms grow and social media companies further develop format offerings and in-app shopping opportunities, over 78% of surveyed influencers and creators report their roles as full-time roles or careers.

Technology Impact: While 39% of respondents felt optimistic about AI in content production, industry headwinds weigh heavily. 88% of respondents felt that changes in social media algorithms and platform features would significantly impact their business in the upcoming year.

Market Saturation: 50% of the creators highlighted the challenge of coping with increasing competition within the creator and influencer marketplace. Intensifying competition pressures push creators to constantly innovate, enhance their content, and strategically differentiate themselves in an ever-crowded field.

Consumer Trends: 57% of influencers felt increasing demand for authenticity and transparency would have the greatest impact on their business, followed by expansion of e-commerce and social shopping (39%), with a rise for personalized/customer content and the perceived preference for interactive content (quizzes & polls) nearly tied (28% and 25% respectively).

Brand Love: Amazon emerged as the dominant choice among influencers, with nearly 80% expressing optimism about the brand’s potential to boost their business earnings. It was followed by Walmart, Target, and TikTok Shop, which received positive responses from 56%, 39%, and 20% of influencers, respectively.

Brand Partnerships vs. Affiliate Commissions: While nearly all surveyed (98%) earned income through affiliate commissions, 77% benefited from brand partnerships, but only slightly, with just 12% noting brand partnerships account for more than half of their revenue (vs. 73% with affiliate commissions).

While 77% of respondents enjoyed the compensation model and financial incentives of working directly with brands, 56% wanted more creative freedom in content creation, and 46% wanted longer-term partnerships.

“Each creator’s journey is unique and evolves as their audience develops, but creating multiple income streams is universally critical to turn a passion into a full-time career,” said Brian Klais, CEO & founder of URLgenius. “In making our technology freely available to aspiring creators, we hope to give them access to the tools that power their path to success. Our Lightning Surveys provide invaluable insight into the diverse needs of this dynamic community where there is no one-size-fits-all approach. I am constantly inspired by our creator clients who balance the tightrope of income diversification with their audience’s demands for authenticity, transparency, and a frictionless user experience.”

Click here for further insights from URLgenius Creator Day Lightning Survey.

About Survey Data: URLgenius Creator Day Lightning Survey was conducted from April 10, 2024 – April 17, 2024, across more than 125 URLgenius client creators with 62% having 100K + followers across their largest social media platform.

About URLgenius: URLgenius is the premier, patent-protected global app-linking platform that empowers marketers and creators of all sizes to create fluid app-to-app linking experiences to enhance engagement, conversions, and affiliate commissions.

Having facilitated over $1.3 billion in e-commerce sales in Q4 ’23 alone, URLgenius is renowned for its innovative approach that foregoes the need for SDKs, URLgenius offers unparalleled reliability, speed, and flexibility, all while prioritizing privacy.

Favored by leading content creators, agencies, and brands worldwide, URLgenius reduces friction for the end user when linking to apps and websites from social media, and digital and traditional advertising. Connect with us as we continue to evolve alongside the influencer ecosystem with even more groundbreaking solutions on URLgenius.com, learn best practices on our blog, and follow us on LinkedIn.

Contacts

Media:

Cali Maxwell DaRe



Director of Communications



Elegant Disruption



URLgenius@ElegantDisruption.com