87% of C-Suite executives feel pressured to implement Gen AI solutions now, RWS research reveals

RWS’s ‘Innovate like you mean it’ research report unpacks shifting relationship between Artificial Intelligence and Human Intelligence

CHALFONT ST PETER, England–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As many as nine-tenths (87%) of C-Suite executives feel under pressure to rapidly implement generative AI (Gen AI) solutions at speed and scale, according to the latest research from RWS. Despite these pressures more than three-quarters (76%) expressed an overwhelming excitement across their organization for the potential benefits of Gen AI.

However, this excitement is tempered by more than a third (36%) of executives who raised concerns that there is an extreme danger of enterprise resources – which could be better deployed elsewhere – being diverted toward Gen AI.

“Recent advances in Gen AI have triggered an innovation race,” said Mark Lawyer, General Manager of Linguistic AI at RWS. “In a bid to be first past the post there’s a real risk of failing to see any value from AI investments. It’s critical that business leaders are not reactive or piecemeal, but rigorous and purposeful in their approach.”

While almost half (43%) of executives believe that Gen AI is critical to retaining their competitive advantage, the majority (68%) acknowledge that they find it difficult to identify genuine innovators in today’s noisy AI market. Consequently, 60% of executives prefer to collaborate with trusted partners, and 43% favour innovators who combine technology, AI and human expertise.

“Enterprises are seeking advanced automation and AI from global content partners, prioritizing trust and security. Providers that combine the latest generative AI with human expertise will give their clients a distinct competitive advantage in the race to global market share,” comments Dr. Arle Lommel, senior analyst at CSA Research.

RWS’s ‘Innovate like you mean it’ report, which unpacks the shifting relationship between AI and Human Intelligence in global businesses, is based on research involving 200 CEOs, CTOs, CIOs and COOs in large enterprises across the US and UK. Download the report to explore the full results, or click here to learn more about RWS’s AI-enabled language and content solutions.

