80% of Retail Workers Feel Unsafe While on the Job, New Theatro Study Shows

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As retail stores across the nation grapple with industry-wide security concerns, the recent rise in labor shortages is making it even harder for workers to maintain a safe environment–with a real impact on personal lives and industry stability. According to a new survey from Theatro, 80% of retail workers are scared every day as they clock in for work, and 72% have experienced incidents in which staff couldn’t respond to a threat because their store was understaffed.

The 2024 Retail Worker Safety Survey was conducted for Theatro by the third-party platform Pollfish. To understand this retail safety crisis and how retailers can act proactively, Theatro asked 600 in-store retail workers aged 18+ in the top 15 metropolitan areas across the United States about their experiences on the job.

Key findings include:

80% of in-store workers don’t feel protected by retailers while on the job and are taking drastic measures to ensure their personal safety. This industry-wide safety crisis is further intensified by the labor shortage, adding to the instability, stress, and pressure faced by in-store workers. 63% say that staffing shortages have made it harder to keep their stores safe, and an alarming 72% have experienced incidents in which staff couldn’t respond to a threat because their store was understaffed.

In-store workers are feeling vulnerable and unsupported by retail management as they navigate frontline pressures while seeing glaring gaps in store safety measures. 62% of workers say they feel ill-equipped to deal with difficult situations, and 51% rate their store’s technology as only slightly or moderately effective.

A majority of in-store workers think their store would be safer if leadership solicited feedback from in-store workers, yet 23% said they hadn’t been involved in any capacity in safety and security planning for their store.

Retail workers have identified what is becoming the new standard for technology-enabled store safety measures, with 37% spotting the need for discrete emergency alert systems and 31% wanting communication devices with established code works for emergency situations.

In the face of industry-wide staffing shortages, retailers are facing a potential mass exodus from workers over these safety and staffing concerns. Along with escalating risks as employees contemplate legal action over safety issues, this trend will rise further if left unaddressed. 73% of retail workers are considering leaving their jobs, and 64% would consider suing their employer over a store crime incident.

“In-store workers are the backbone of the retail industry, bringing the heart, soul, and connection that transforms customers into loyal brand advocates,” said Chris Todd, CEO, Theatro. “This survey exposes the dangers these frontline employees face daily as they work tirelessly to keep our stores safe and secure, and outlines a clear path for what the industry must do to respond.”

Todd continued, “Ensuring employees feel safe, valued, and protected is not just a moral obligation; it’s a business imperative that drives customer satisfaction and loyalty. Now is the time for retailers to prioritize training, communicate proactively, and audit communication solutions and processes, knowing that an investment in worker safety is an investment in the organization’s long-term success.”

Visit the 2024 Retail Worker Safety Survey at Theatro’s website for the complete survey results.

