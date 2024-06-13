80% of Organizations Agree That Inadequate or Outdated Technology Is Holding Back Innovation

New report from NTT DATA highlights importance of robust infrastructure lifecycle management to improve business continuity and reduce operational risk as 94% of C-suite executives believe legacy infrastructure is greatly affecting business agility

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NTT DATA, a leading global IT infrastructure and services company, has found that 80% of organizations agree that inadequate or outdated technology is holding back organizational progress and innovation efforts. In fact, 94% of C-suite executives believe legacy infrastructure is greatly hindering their business agility.





These findings come from NTT DATA’s inaugural Lifecycle Management Report. The report, which leverages 25 years of data-led insights from NTT DATA, explores the challenges and opportunities that exist for organizations as they navigate infrastructure lifecycle management. The research was conducted over 2022 and 2023, gathering data from over 248 million active assets across 130 countries and supported with responses from up to 1400 senior technology decision makers.

Lifecycle management is a critical enabler of business success. Unfortunately, rapid modernization, and the proliferation of technology consumption models, coupled with an increasingly complicated and fragmented supplier ecosystem, make it difficult for many organizations to adequately maintain their technology infrastructure in a way that fosters business agility and innovation. Compounding issues, the report finds that more than two thirds (69%) of currently active hardware (with scheduled last day of support) will no longer be supported by 2027.

According to the report, just 51% of enterprises have fully aligned their technology approach to their business strategy needs, while 71% of organizations say their network assets are mostly ageing or obsolete. Unfortunately, lifecycle management can also have an even more direct impact on operations. Misaligned lifecycle patterns can result in inappropriate coverage levels, labor-intensive renewals, extended incident resolution times, security breaches, and even costly license violations and compliance issues.

The Lifecycle Management Report offers timely, actionable insight to help IT leaders mitigate these risks, while maximizing the value of their hardware and the software that runs on it, including:

Advice for developing a holistic view of technology assets that allows for the rationalization of potentially misaligned lifecycles.

Support for standardizing procurement practices and streamlining an organization’s multi-vendor environment as the ecosystem becomes increasingly fragmented.

Guidance for optimizing cost while improving service provision, both internally and for external stakeholders and customers.

A greater understanding of the sustainability benefits improved lifecycle management procedures can deliver.

Gary Middleton, Vice President of Networking GTM at NTT DATA, Inc., said: “Infrastructure lifecycles are a critical part of the IT management process. They represent an opportunity and a challenge for leadership, as effective lifecycles can result in huge business benefits – from increased efficiency to fostering greater innovation. However, inefficient lifecycle management can equally be a meaningful operational blocker, posing numerous risks to security and business continuity. Through the Lifecycle Management Report, our aim is to help organizations enhance their infrastructure lifecycle processes and unlock the huge benefits doing so presents.”

Download the report and unlock the power of improved lifecycle management processes here: https://services.global.ntt/en-us/campaigns/2024-infrastructure-lifecycle-management-report

NTT DATA also held a LinkedIn Live to run through the report’s key findings and takeaways as well as offering a Q&A session to address audience questions. Watch the recording here: https://www.linkedin.com/events/7197183026190000128/

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA is a $30+ billion trusted global innovator of business and technology services. We serve 75% of the Fortune Global 100 and are committed to helping clients innovate, optimize and transform for long-term success. We invest over $3.6 billion each year in R&D to help organizations and society move confidently and sustainably into the digital future. As a Global Top Employer, we have diverse experts in more than 50 countries and a robust partner ecosystem of established and start-up companies. Our services include business and technology consulting, data and artificial intelligence, industry solutions, as well as the development, implementation and management of applications, infrastructure, and connectivity. We are also one of the leading providers of digital and AI infrastructure in the world. NTT DATA is part of NTT Group and headquartered in Tokyo. Visit us at nttdata.com

