78% of Holiday Shoppers Concerned about Store Safety This Year, New Theatro Survey Shows

Despite safety concerns, one in four shoppers say they plan to shop more in-person for holiday gifts–but with higher expectations, lower patience and delayed purchases as economic pressures and tech annoyances loom large





DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As the 2024 holiday shopping season kicks off, budget constraints, tech annoyances and safety concerns are driving sky-high expectations for what shoppers expect from stores this year. According to a new survey from Theatro, 26% of shoppers said they plan to shop more in-person for holiday gifts, but stress and concerns loom large with 78% saying they fear for their safety while shopping during the holidays this year. Thirty-four percent are planning to wait for last-minute deals to stretch their budget.

To explore what’s driving holiday shoppers to brick-and-mortar retail stores and the experiences they’re expecting from retailers this year, Theatro partnered with the third-party survey platform Pollfish on the 2024 Theatro Holiday Shopping Report to uncover the holiday shopping plans of 500 U.S. consumers aged 18+.

Key findings include:

Brick-and-mortar retail stores will see a resurgence in traffic this holiday season, with 26% of shoppers saying they plan to shop more in-person this year.

in-person this year. 78% of shoppers said they fear for their safety while shopping during the holidays this year, with 60% saying they want retailers to invest in more technology to keep stores safe.

Shopper expectations are higher this year due to inflation and tighter budgets, with 63% of shoppers saying they plan to prioritize retailers who offer store rewards program incentives.

Budget pressures will drive more last-minute shopping this year, with 43% of shoppers saying they’ll shop earlier or later for the right rewards incentive, and 34% planning to hold out for last-minute deals to stretch their budget.

Shoppers anticipate staffing shortages in stores this year, but patience is low: 27% said they’d likely abandon their shopping cart while waiting in line if there’s not enough employees to keep it moving at a reasonable pace.

Shoppers have less tolerance for store technology that distracts workers, with 24% saying that employees staring at a device is a top annoyance.

If AI is used in the store, 48% of shoppers think it should focus on streamlining the store experience above other priorities.

“The holidays are a time for joy, but shoppers are delivering a clear message–safety and service are non-negotiable while shopping for gifts in 2024,” said Theatro’s CEO Chris Todd. “In a year defined by many stresses and pressures, retailers have a chance to stand out by providing memorable experiences that make every visit feel like a gift itself.”

Todd continued, “Retailers have an incredible opportunity this holiday season to build trust and loyalty by meeting the evolving expectations of shoppers with incentives, policies and technology that prioritizes the customer experience while also keeping them safe. At the end of the day, it’s not just about the products on the shelves; it’s about crafting the ideal holiday shopping experience that keeps customers coming back year after year.”

Visit the 2024 Theatro Holiday Shopping Report at Theatro’s website for the complete survey results.

About Theatro

Theatro, pioneers of the first voice-enabled Mobile Communication Platform, is driving Digital Transformation for the hourly workforce with its powerful suite of Collaboration Apps and Digital Workflows that deliver consistent and measurable results. With its “Heads Up & Hands-Free” As-a-Service solution, Theatro helps enterprises unlock their frontline’s full potential and accelerate business success by enabling them to automate manual or multi-step processes which improve productivity, operational efficiency, employee engagement and the customer experience. For more information, visit https://www.theatro.com.

Contacts

Idea Grove



theatro@ideagrove.com