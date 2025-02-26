733Park Facilitates Acquisition of Private Client Payments’ Merchant Portfolio by Pro Payment Services

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ecommerce--733Park, a leading M&A advisory firm specializing in payments, fintech, SaaS, and AI, is pleased to announce its role in facilitating the successful acquisition of Private Client Payments’ merchant portfolio by Pro Payment Services.

With a reputation for strategic deal-making and industry expertise, 733Park was instrumental in structuring and executing this transaction, ensuring a seamless transition for all parties involved. This acquisition strengthens Pro Payment Services’ market position, expanding its merchant services reach and reinforcing its commitment to delivering top-tier payment solutions.

Jake Sharp, owner of Private Client Payments, expressed his satisfaction with the deal, stating, “This is the second merchant portfolio I’ve successfully sold through 733Park, and once again, their expertise and professionalism were unmatched. Lane Gordon and the team at 733Park provided invaluable guidance throughout the process, making the transaction efficient and rewarding.”

“The pace of M&A activity in payments, fintech, and AI has never been stronger, and 733Park is at the center of it,” said Lane Gordon, CEO of 733Park. “We’ve been closing deals at a record clip, helping companies maximize their value and seize strategic growth opportunities. If you’re a founder looking to sell or an investor seeking your next acquisition, now is the time to connect with us. Let’s leverage our success together and make your next deal a reality.”

“We’re incredibly good at what we do – bringing in the best partners and investors to buy into our clients’ companies and portfolios,” Gordon added. “We get our clients the highest prices and the best terms out there. If you’re thinking about selling – now or in the future – let’s talk. Confidentially. We know how to get you what you want.”

About 733Park

Headquartered in Boston, 733Park is the leading M&A powerhouse in payments, fintech, and AI, helping companies close more deals faster and with maximum value. Under the leadership of Lane Gordon, a 20-year veteran in M&A, 733Park has built an unmatched track record of strategic acquisitions, portfolio sales, and high-stakes exits. Whether advising founders on liquidity events or guiding investors through acquisitions, 733Park delivers expert execution, industry insight, and real results.

About Pro Payment Services

Pro Payment Services, based in St. Louis, Missouri, is a leading provider of innovative payment solutions, offering tailored merchant services that enhance business efficiency and profitability. With a commitment to cutting-edge technology and superior customer service, Pro Payment Services continues to expand its footprint in the payments industry.

About Private Client Payments

Private Client Payments, based in Las Vegas, Nevada, specializes in payment solutions for growing businesses, delivering personalized service and premium merchant processing capabilities. Through strategic growth and a dedication to client satisfaction, Private Client Payments has built a strong reputation in the payments sector.

info@733park.com