73 Strings Secures $55m Series B Led by Growth Equity at Goldman Sachs Alternatives

73 Strings is revolutionizing private capital markets through AI-powered data extraction, portfolio monitoring, and valuation solutions

Funds will be used to further accelerate product development and innovation

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--73 Strings, the financial intelligence platform using AI to revolutionize data extraction, monitoring, and valuation for the $17.6 Trillion AUM Alternative Asset Management space, has successfully closed a $55m Series B.

The round was led by Growth Equity at Goldman Sachs Alternatives, with continued investment from Blackstone Innovations Investments and participation from Golub Capital, Hamilton Lane (Nasdaq: HLNE) and Broadhaven Ventures, solidifying 73 Strings’ reputation as the trusted partner in enabling faster, more automated, and higher-frequency valuation and monitoring processes.

“This Series B is a pivotal milestone for 73 Strings,” said Yann Magnan, Co-founder and CEO. “There is exponentially greater demand on the Alternative Asset markets, and Managers need similarly greater flexibility to understand their portfolio performance. Our teams are working day and night to create the best data extraction, monitoring and valuation tools for these markets so that every participant – from allocators to managers to retail investors – can benefit from a more holistic, efficient and intelligent understanding of their investments as they focus on value creation.”

Mr Magnan continued: “The trust of Goldman Sachs and Blackstone, coupled with support from Golub Capital, Hamilton Lane, Fidelity International Strategic Ventures, and Broadhaven Ventures underscores confidence in our technology, team, and vision.”

"73 Strings' intelligence platform is designed to help Alternative Asset Managers adapt to the increasing complexity of private markets investing," said Jade Mandel, an Investor at Growth Equity at Goldman Sachs Alternatives who is joining the Board of 73 Strings. "By accelerating the adoption of modern data architecture and flexible, efficient workflows, 73 Strings is positioning itself as a software inflection point for the private markets industry. We are excited to support this team and their innovative vision of transforming how private capital firms use data and intelligence and drive decision-making.”

Accelerated Innovation and Product Expansion

This support and investment will propel 73 Strings’ product roadmap to deliver industry-first solutions that transform how private capital firms unlock intelligence, enhance valuations, and drive decision-making:

Building Even Smarter Systems with LLMs: Harnessing Large Language Models (LLMs) to build agentic AI systems that generate custom insights, enabling faster, more informed decisions, and unlocking even greater value from the platform.

Harnessing Large Language Models (LLMs) to build that generate custom insights, enabling faster, more informed decisions, and unlocking even greater value from the platform. Benchmarking & Predictive Analytics: Empowering data-driven decision-making by integrating benchmarking insights and advanced analytics, enabling clients to compare performance, assess trends, and make more informed strategic decisions.

Empowering data-driven decision-making by integrating benchmarking insights and advanced analytics, enabling clients to compare performance, assess trends, and make more informed strategic decisions. Portfolio Simulation : Introducing advanced sensitivity analysis and exposure modeling tools, empowering firms to evaluate the impact of key inputs on portfolio performance and valuations—an essential capability for proactive risk management and decision-making.

: Introducing advanced sensitivity analysis and exposure modeling tools, empowering firms to evaluate the impact of key inputs on portfolio performance and valuations—an essential capability for proactive risk management and decision-making. Advanced Dashboards & Analytics: Launching an intuitive dashboard engine designed specifically for the complexities of private capital data to extract deeper intelligence and actionable insights, revolutionizing portfolio monitoring, valuations, and data management.

A Category-Defining Multi-Strategy Solution

Trusted by the largest alternative asset managers in the world, with clients who manage nearly $10 trillion in assets (AUM), 73 Strings’ platform enables the delivery of faster, more frequent valuations with enhanced transparency, superior data accuracy, and actionable intelligence—all at the click of a button. This is the only solution without any independence or service conflicts seamlessly serving both equity and credit.

“We’re proud to have the trust of world-class investors and global clients who share our vision and are helping set the industry standard with 73 Strings,” added Abhishek Pandey, Co-Founder and Deputy CEO. “This investment accelerates our mission to push the boundaries of what’s possible, delivering next-generation solutions that bring unrivaled intelligence, efficiency, and innovation to the private capital markets.”

Quotes from Investors:

Stevi Petrelli, Head of Blackstone Innovations Investments stated, “As private markets continue to grow rapidly in scale and complexity with assets requiring more frequent reporting, the need for more data, benchmarks, and analytics around asset valuations becomes essential for investors seeking greater transparency in their private market portfolios. In order to meet this need, we reviewed all of the leading solutions and selected 73 Strings as the best-in-class solution for operating at scale. Today, 73 Strings supports Blackstone’s valuation and portfolio monitoring processes across the majority of our businesses.”

stated, “As private markets continue to grow rapidly in scale and complexity with assets requiring more frequent reporting, the need for more data, benchmarks, and analytics around asset valuations becomes essential for investors seeking greater transparency in their private market portfolios. In order to meet this need, we reviewed all of the leading solutions and selected 73 Strings as the best-in-class solution for operating at scale. Today, 73 Strings supports Blackstone’s valuation and portfolio monitoring processes across the majority of our businesses.” Griff Norville, Head of Technology Solutions at Hamilton Lane: "At Hamilton Lane, we are dedicated to investing in companies like 73 Strings that empower investors to make informed, data-driven decisions. Through this strategic partnership, we aim to enhance private company data capture and analytics, increase the frequency and depth of our reporting, and improve our readiness for new investment product development and distribution."

About 73 Strings

73 Strings is an innovative technology providing comprehensive data extraction, monitoring, and valuation solutions for the private capital industry. The company's AI-powered platform streamlines middle-office processes for alternative investments, enabling seamless data structuring and standardization, monitoring, and fair value estimation at the click of a button. 73 Strings serves clients globally across various strategies, including Private Equity, Growth Equity, Venture Capital, Infrastructure and Private Credit.

Since its inception, 73 Strings has onboarded clients managing over USD 9 trillion in combined assets. Headquartered in Paris, the company maintains a global presence with offices in New York, London, Paris, Toronto, Bengaluru and Riyadh to support its growing customer base. The leadership team at 73 Strings brings extensive expertise in private assets, supported by a global network of seasoned advisors with over 300 years of combined financial advisory and private markets experience.

For more information, visit 73strings.com.

About Growth Equity at Goldman Sachs Alternatives

Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) is one of the leading investors in alternatives globally, with over $500 billion in assets and more than 30 years of experience. The business invests in the full spectrum of alternatives including private equity, growth equity, private credit, real estate, infrastructure, sustainability, and hedge funds. Clients access these solutions through direct strategies, customized partnerships, and open-architecture programs.

The business is driven by a focus on partnership and shared success with its clients, seeking to deliver long-term investment performance drawing on its global network and deep expertise across industries and markets.

The alternative investments platform is part of Goldman Sachs Asset Management, which delivers investment and advisory services across public and private markets for the world’s leading institutions, financial advisors and individuals. Goldman Sachs has more than $3.1 trillion in assets under supervision globally as of December 31, 2024.

Since 2003, Growth Equity at Goldman Sachs Alternatives has invested over $13 billion in companies led by visionary founders and CEOs. The team focuses on investments in growth stage and technology-driven companies spanning multiple industries, including enterprise technology, financial technology, consumer and healthcare.

About Blackstone Innovations Investments

Blackstone Innovations Investments makes principal investments in early-stage FinTech, PropTech, Cybersecurity and Enterprise Tech companies that we believe are well-positioned to benefit from a deeper relationship with Blackstone. Our engagement with the venture ecosystem aims to help drive innovation forward at the firm and position Blackstone to stay at the forefront of technological change. Further information is available at www.blackstone.com/blackstone-innovations-investments.

Media Inquiries

Patrick Lenihan

Gravity Strategic Partners

patrick@gravitystrat.com