6sense Unveils Revolutionary AI-Powered Revenue Creation Technology

The news was shared during the 6sense Reveal product launch event, with customers sharing their success with the best-in-class platform that consolidates sales intelligence, account and buyer insights, and rich contact data to boost productivity and efficiently grow revenue.

“Information overload is killing sellers’ productivity. In today’s rapidly changing business landscape, we need to give sellers the tools they need to reach new heights. This means giving sellers sales technology that helps them spend more time selling and less time on unproductive activities,” said Jason Zintak, 6sense CEO. “We’ve already transformed marketing teams by revealing and targeting accounts and engaging anonymous buyers. Now we’re giving sales teams a massive upgrade from their legacy database vendors. This puts 6sense in a new category where we can innovate and lead, just like we have with others like predictive analytics and ABM. Early momentum from customers making the move to a better selling experience demonstrates the potential for impact.”

Empowering Sellers to Leap into the Intelligence Age

The past two decades have given way to an unprecedented amount of data, transforming the way nearly every organization operates but also overwhelming teams with an abundance of information to make sense of. Sellers have difficulties prioritizing lists of accounts, and they waste time researching and updating records. As a result, they miss out on closing deals, spending only 28% of their time selling.

6sense Revenue AI for Sales simplifies sales intelligence and gives sellers confidence by providing:

Visibility into the anonymous research conducted by buying teams so they spend less time researching and more time closing deals.

The most comprehensive data set on accounts and buying teams so sellers can prioritize who and when to target to capitalize on the best opportunities and boost productivity.

Efficient prospecting workflows using sales tech that sellers love. Access to the broadest set of data in the market inside CRM and sales engagement platforms, fully integrated into the ecosystem, without adding new tech or browser tabs.

“Challenges exist on multiple fronts today as sellers have to navigate through a constant barrage of information and noise, plummeting productivity and increasing frustration. With our AI-driven solution, sales teams will be able to focus on what they do best – building relationships and closing deals – while our technology takes care of the rest,” said Viral Bajaria, 6sense CTO and Co-founder. “6sense Revenue AI for Sales uses the power of AI, big data, and intelligence to give sellers confidence in their ability to close more deals and be the trusted advisor their customers want and need.”

Accelerating High-Performance Selling

6sense Revenue AI for Sales provides sellers with a centralized platform to access intelligence on their accounts and buying teams. Insights into the “Dark Funnel,” where around 97% of B2B research occurs anonymously, are crucial for sellers to avoid missing out on potential deals. This, in turn, enables them to prioritize the most promising opportunities for conversion and enhances productivity by integrating insights and actions into their daily tools.

Right within 6sense Revenue AI for Sales, selling teams have direct access to these key product features and more:

Recommended Actions: Remove the guesswork by providing reps with AI-based prioritized recommendations for account engagement, reducing manual effort and guiding them on which contacts to acquire or engage now.

Remove the guesswork by providing reps with AI-based prioritized recommendations for account engagement, reducing manual effort and guiding them on which contacts to acquire or engage now. Persona Map: Access a visual map of an account’s buying team to help in the creation of multithreading plans. It provides contact details, activities, and talking points, and identifies unknown buying team members.

Access a visual map of an account’s buying team to help in the creation of multithreading plans. It provides contact details, activities, and talking points, and identifies unknown buying team members. People & Company pages : Aid prospecting with deep dive views of company hierarchy, job insights, technographic and psychographic data, and more. Push contacts and accounts to CRM, SEP actions, or engage a contact via email, call, or LinkedIn.

Aid prospecting with deep dive views of company hierarchy, job insights, technographic and psychographic data, and more. Push contacts and accounts to CRM, SEP actions, or engage a contact via email, call, or LinkedIn. Chrome Extension: Provides sellers with necessary contact data and quick insights, allowing them to prospect anywhere and simplify uncovering potential buyers while conducting daily online research.

Provides sellers with necessary contact data and quick insights, allowing them to prospect anywhere and simplify uncovering potential buyers while conducting daily online research. Prioritization Dashboards: Integrated, personalized dashboards inform sellers on in-market accounts and arm them with the right insights to work efficiently. Understand accounts, research buyers, and acquire contacts with minimal effort.

Integrated, personalized dashboards inform sellers on in-market accounts and arm them with the right insights to work efficiently. Understand accounts, research buyers, and acquire contacts with minimal effort. Alerts: Receive individual alerts in Slack or email that keep sales users up to date on important account activity, recommended actions, new buyer intent signals, and more.

“Prospecting is hard, especially in competitive industries. As we shifted some of our sales motions, we took a hard look at the data within our account structure. Some of our sales teams were handed new accounts where 56% of the contact data was missing,” said Ashleigh Ford, Director of Marketing Operations at Trend Micro. “The data science, machine learning, and AI behind 6sense’s platform was a major factor in the decision to switch to 6sense Revenue AI for Sales. Our sales teams can now see all that intelligence – both prioritized accounts and contacts in personas that are buying from us. It’s given our sales teams a targeted place to start versus trying to figure out what to do with all the data on their own.”

Customers leveraging sales intelligence from 6sense report the following success stories:

Showpad’s sales team achieved remarkable success with “hot accounts,” resulting in an impressive 298% increase in close rate. In addition, 6sense technology was responsible for qualifying 76% of all recently qualified opportunities, demonstrating significant value in the sales process.

RepTrak reduced its average sales cycle from 112 to 90 days, streamlining the sales process and enabling a faster time-to-revenue.

“Bombora’s collaboration with 6sense and its Revenue AI for Sales solution brings even more robust insights to boost growth strategies and high-quality pipeline during a time when sellers and GTM leaders need it the most,” said Charles Crnoevich, SVP, of Partnerships and Business Development at Bombora. “The launch of this solution is designed specifically for them, showcases 6sense’s relentless innovation, and is aligned with Bombora’s mission to deliver a complete view of B2B buyer behavior in the market.”

About 6sense

6sense is on a mission to revolutionize the way B2B organizations create revenue by predicting customers most likely to buy and recommending the best course of action to engage anonymous buying teams. 6sense Revenue AI is the only sales and marketing platform to unlock the ability to create, manage and convert high-quality pipeline to revenue. Customers report 2X increases in average contract value, 4X increases in win rate and 20-40% reduction in time to close deals. Know everything, do anything, with 6sense.

