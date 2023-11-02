6sense Recognized as a Leader in 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Account-Based Marketing Platforms for the Third Consecutive Year

6sense positioned highest for Ability to Execute and furthest for Completeness of Vision

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–6sense, the leading platform for B2B organizations generating predictable revenue, announced today that it has been named a Leader in the 2023 GartnerⓇ Magic Quadrant™ for ABM Platforms report for the third consecutive time.1 6sense is positioned highest for Ability to Execute and highest score for Completeness of Vision in the Leaders’ Quadrant.





For the Account-Based Marketing Platforms report, 6sense received the highest score for all three Use Cases evaluated by Gartner, including New Account Acquisition, Account Retention, and Account Expansion.

“This recognition, we feel, validates what we hear from our customers every day: 6sense is integral to executing ABM in an ever-evolving B2B buying environment,” said Latane Conant, CRO of 6sense. “For more than a decade, we’ve obsessed over perfecting a revenue platform that delivers the highest-quality data and AI to sellers and marketers so they can confidently build pipeline and revenue. Being named a Leader for the third year in a row fuels our drive to keep raising the bar.”

6sense leaders believe notable product launches this year contributed to the company’s ability to remain a Leader and strengthen its ability to deliver significant value for both marketing and sales teams, including 6sense Revenue AI™ for Sales and Conversational Email’s AI Writer. The company’s dedication to product innovation and customer-driven roadmaps solidifies its standing as the premier Revenue AI platform for go-to-market teams.

“Over the past decade, 6sense has been at the forefront of the data and AI revolution, and we’re proud to have played a pivotal role in helping our customers drive revenue growth with efficiency,” said Viral Bajaria, CTO and co-founder of 6sense. “Our unwavering commitment to uniting data and AI has empowered businesses to make smarter, data-driven decisions and achieve remarkable results. We look forward to continuing to lead the way in this space, delivering cutting-edge solutions that enable our customers to stay ahead of the curve and maximize their success.”

“6sense has more than a decade of experience offering AI-backed solutions, including generative AI, to support our customer’s go-to-market success. Our AI solutions not only provide a multitude of possibilities for revenue strategy but also enhance long-term success for our customers,” stated Viral Bajaria, CTO and co-founder of 6sense. “We are committed to a clear and inspiring vision, focusing on driving efficient revenue growth that is customer-driven and achieved through our utilization of superior data and proven AI innovation.”

Customer Satisfaction in the Market

In addition to being named a Leader in this Magic Quadrant, 6sense also holds the highest overall rating (4.6 out of 5) based on 53 reviews as of April 30, 2023 and the most 5-star reviews –on Gartner Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer for Account-Based Marketing Platforms. Highlights from customers who shared their experience of using the 6sense platform in the past year include:

Gartner states in the report that “Leaders demonstrate broad support for all ABM critical capabilities and consistently meet customer needs across the three core ABM use cases (acquisition, renewal, and expansion). They have high market visibility, high market penetration, strong market momentum, and a clear, long-term strategic vision and roadmap for growing their ABM platform business. Their customers report high levels of satisfaction and success with their implementations. Leaders also have initiated plans for geographic and industry expansion.”

In September 2023, 6sense was honored as a Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice in the Voice of the Customer for Account-Based Marketing Platforms. The recognized vendors meet or exceed both the market average Overall Experience and the market average User Interest and Adoption. Additionally, 6sense was named a leader in the Cloud Ratings Category Report for ABM Software Platforms based on over 4,000 customer ratings. These accolades highlight the exceptional value and satisfaction that B2B sales and marketing professionals find in the 6sense Revenue AI™ platform.

Learn more:

Gartner Disclaimer:

1Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Account-Based Marketing Platforms, By Ray Pun, Christy Ferguson, Jeff Goldberg, Julian Poulter, Jenifer Silverstein, 30 October 2023.

Gartner, Critical Capabilities for Account-Based Marketing Platforms, By Ray Pun, Christy Ferguson, Jeff Goldberg, Julian Poulter, Jenifer Silverstein, 31 October 2023

Gartner, Voice of the Customer for Account-Based Marketing Platforms, By Peer Contributors, 28 June 2023

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark, MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark, and PEER INSIGHTS is a registered trademark and service mark, of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About 6sense

6sense is on a mission to revolutionize the way B2B organizations create revenue by predicting customers most likely to buy and recommending the best course of action to engage anonymous buying teams. 6sense Revenue AI is the only sales and marketing platform to unlock the ability to create, manage and convert high-quality pipeline to revenue. Customers report 2X increases in average contract value, 4X increases in win rate and a 20-40% reduction in time to close deals. Know everything. Do anythingⓇ, with 6sense.

Contacts

Matt Tatham



Senior Manager, Public Relations



Matt.Tatham@6sense.com