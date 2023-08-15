6sense Ranks Number 763 on The Inc. 5000, the Annual Ranking of the Fastest Growing Companies in America

Inclusion on the 2023 list marks the third consecutive year for the company to rank

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–6sense, the leading platform to revolutionize the way B2B organizations create, manage and convert pipeline to revenue, today announced it has been listed on the Inc. 5000 for the third consecutive year coming in at 763. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment – its independent, entrepreneurial businesses.





“I’m immensely proud to see 6sense receive this recognition, which reflects our achievements in transforming how sales and marketing teams grow revenue efficiently and predictably,” said Jason Zintak, CEO of 6sense. “This milestone is a result of our talented 6sensors’ dedication to providing market-leading intelligence and technology that revenue teams rely on, the astounding success of our customers, and the tireless efforts of our trusted ecosystem partners.”

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year’s top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year’s Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

“Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic,” said Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “To make the Inc. 5000 – with the fast growth that requires – is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future.”

6sense stands out in a crowded B2B sales and marketing industry by applying AI, data and machine learning capabilities to replace uncertainty with intelligence to accelerate revenue generation. Customers experience 2X win rates and deal size, and 91% faster deal velocity using 6sense Revenue AI.

Continuing on its commitment to an ambitious innovation timeline, the company announced the launch of several key product offerings over the past year, including:

6sense Revenue AI™ for Sales which empowers sellers to access comprehensive buyer and account intelligence reducing research time and increasing deal closure velocity

6sense® Conversational Email harnesses the power of advanced AI models, including GPT-4, intent data, and predictive analytics to deliver hyper-personalized, highly relevant, and on-brand emails, transforming leads into sales meetings.

AI Writer brings added functionality for Conversational Email. This feature leverages generative AI, intent, predictive, and other first-party signals to enable demand generation teams to efficiently create personalized, targeted, and on-brand email campaigns that engage prospects and build pipeline. AI Writer has proven to be a game changer for 6sense, contributing approximately 10% of new pipeline from engaged accounts.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 23.

Methodology

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be US-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent – not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies – as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.’s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, slated for October 31 – November 2 in San Antonio, visit http://conference.inc.com/.

About 6sense

6sense is on a mission to revolutionize the way B2B organizations create revenue by predicting customers most likely to buy and recommending the best course of action to engage anonymous buying teams. 6sense Revenue AI™ is the only sales and marketing platform to unlock the ability to create, manage and convert high-quality pipeline to revenue. Customers report 2X increases in average contract value, 4X increases in win rate and a 20-40% reduction in time to close deals. Know everything. Do anythingⓇ, with 6sense.

