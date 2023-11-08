6sense Ranked Number 147 Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

The Company Attributes 984% Revenue Growth for Second Consecutive Year on The List

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–6sense®, the leading platform to revolutionize the way B2B organizations create, manage and convert pipeline to revenue, today announced it ranked 147 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 29th year.





“Recognition on the Deloitte Fast 500 list is a direct result of the value we deliver for customers,” said Jason Zintak, 6sense CEO. “A growing number of B2B organizations seeking efficient revenue growth rely on our AI-driven technology, world-class team and partner ecosystem to transform their go-to-market strategy, with remarkable results. I’m proud of our employees and their dedication to our mission of revolutionizing revenue creation for our customers.”

6sense has continued to invest in innovation with new products, functionality and data enhancements, and partner integrations which has contributed to industry-leading growth for the company over the past year, including:

Uniting sales and marketing teams in one, comprehensive platform, 6sense Revenue AI™ for Sales, launched in early 2023. The new functionality for sellers allows them to prioritize in-market accounts and access complete buyer intelligence and contact data within the tools they already use daily, allowing them to spend less time researching and more time closing deals.

deals. One year after launching 6sense® Conversational Email which uses intent data and generative AI to scale pipeline growth, the company released AI Writer functionality. This enhancement leverages generative AI to give demand generation teams the ability to “train their own writer” to create personalized, targeted, and brand-aligned emails to generate prospect demand.

6sense expanded firmographic and intent data globally, including adding 29 million net new accounts, doubled the company account volume in European and APAC regions, while also generating a 20-30% increase in intent data signals. This investment in high-quality B2B data closed an existing gap in the region, unlocking the potential for regional companies to expand into new markets.

2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 29th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2019 to 2022.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company’s operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

