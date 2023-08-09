6sense Named to the 2023 Forbes Cloud 100

6sense Celebrates Third Consecutive Year on Forbes’ Cloud 100 List, Crediting Success to AI-Driven Innovation, Revenue Growth and Customer Satisfaction

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–For the third year in a row 6sense, the leading platform to revolutionize the way B2B organizations create, manage and convert pipeline to revenue, has been named to the Forbes 2023 Cloud 100 ranking at number 67.





“Earning a spot on the Forbes Cloud 100 for three consecutive years is a testament to our dedication to provide the best-in-class intelligence and engagement solution for sales and marketing teams seeking efficient revenue growth,” said Jason Zintak, CEO of 6sense. “Since our founding days more than a decade ago, our team has leveraged AI, data and technology to transform how B2B companies go to market and create revenue. The pride we feel from this recognition comes from our unwavering commitment to unlock the potential of AI for our customers who rely on 6sense to win and achieve more.”

In the past year, 6sense has marked numerous achievements, highlighting its robust momentum and commitment to shifting AI from a novelty to a necessity, thereby enhancing efficient revenue growth for customers. 6sense unveiled its game changing 6sense Revenue AI™ for Sales, empowering sellers to prioritize in-market accounts and access comprehensive buyer intelligence and contact data within their daily tools, reducing research time and increasing deal closures.

The company launched 6sense® Conversational Email, utilizing advanced AI models like GPT-4, intent data, and predictive analytics to create hyper-personalized emails that convert leads into sales meetings at scale. 6sense introduced AI Writer functionality for Conversational Email, leveraging generative AI and other signals to help demand generation teams create personalized email campaigns enhancing engagement and building pipeline.

The definitive ranking of the world’s top 100 private cloud companies is published by Forbes in partnership with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures. For the eighth consecutive year, the Cloud 100 reviews submissions from hundreds of cloud startups and private companies. The Cloud 100 evaluation process involved ranking companies across four factors: market leadership (35%), estimated valuation (30%), operating metrics (20%), and people & culture (15%). For market leadership, the Cloud 100 enlists the help of a judging panel of public cloud company CEOs who assist in evaluating and ranking their private company peers.

“The companies of the Cloud 100 list represent the best and brightest private companies in this crucial tech sector,” said Kenrick Cai, the Forbes editor of the Cloud 100. “This year’s companies had to react rapidly to AI’s sweeping impact while contending with a market pullback. Their resilience puts them in elite company. Congratulations to each of the 2023 Cloud 100 honorees and the 20 Rising Stars who are showing early potential to one day join their ranks.”

“This year’s Cloud 100 list is one of the most dynamic in history. While the industry faced macro headwinds, the 2023 Cloud 100 winners displayed the innovation and resilience of the cloud economy and the combination of growth and efficiency that prove the power of the cloud business model. 95% of the honorees are forecasted to reach Centaur status — $100 million of annual recurring revenue — by the end of the year,” said Mary D’Onofrio, partner at Bessemer Venture Partners. “It is further exciting to see so many honorees at the forefront of the AI revolution, which we believe will continue to transform the cloud and propel the next wave of growth for many of this year’s winners.”

“The past year our industry has seen a generational step forward in innovation and with AI leading the charge, we are witnessing one of the most important platform shifts in decades,” said Paul Drews, managing partner, Salesforce Ventures. “The Cloud 100 list represents the best of the best and we’ve never been more excited about what the future holds, not only for the cloud but for the entire technology industry. We are proud of what these founders and their communities have already accomplished and look forward to seeing how they continue to transform the industry in the future.”

The Forbes 2023 Cloud 100 and 20 Rising Stars lists are published online at www.forbes.com/cloud100. Highlights of the list appear in the August/September 2023 issue of Forbes magazine.

Learn more:

About 6sense

6sense is on a mission to revolutionize the way B2B organizations create revenue by predicting customers most likely to buy and recommending the best course of action to engage anonymous buying teams. 6sense Revenue AI™ is the only sales and marketing platform to unlock the ability to create, manage and convert high-quality pipeline to revenue. Customers report 2X increases in average contract value, 4X increases in win rate and a 20-40% reduction in time to close deals. Know everything. Do anythingⓇ, with 6sense.

About Bessemer Venture Partners

Bessemer Venture Partners helps entrepreneurs lay strong foundations to build and forge long-standing companies. With more than 145 IPOs and 300 portfolio companies in the enterprise, consumer and healthcare spaces, Bessemer supports founders and CEOs from their early days through every stage of growth. Bessemer’s global portfolio has included Pinterest, Shopify, Twilio, Yelp, LinkedIn, PagerDuty, DocuSign, Wix, Fiverr, and Toast and has $20 billion of assets under management. Bessemer has teams of investors and partners located in Tel Aviv, Silicon Valley, San Francisco, New York, London, Hong Kong, Boston, and Bangalore. Born from innovations in steel more than a century ago, Bessemer’s storied history has afforded its partners the opportunity to celebrate and scrutinize its best investment decisions (see Memos) and also learn from its mistakes (see Anti-Portfolio).

About Forbes

Forbes champions success by celebrating those who have made it, and those who aspire to make it. Forbes convenes and curates the most influential leaders and entrepreneurs who are driving change, transforming business and making a significant impact on the world. The Forbes brand today reaches more than 140 million people worldwide through its trusted journalism, signature LIVE and Forbes Virtual events, custom marketing programs and 45 licensed local editions in 76 countries. Forbes Media’s brand extensions include real estate, education and financial services license agreements.

About Salesforce Ventures

Salesforce Ventures helps enterprising founders build companies that reinvent the way the world works. Since 2009, we’ve invested in and partnered with more than 400 of the world’s most tenacious enterprise software companies from seed to IPO, including Anthropic, Cohere, Airtable, Databricks, DocuSign, Guild Education, monday.com, nCino, Snowflake, Snyk, Stripe, Tanium, and Zoom. Salesforce Ventures leverages our decades of expertise in the cloud and our long-term relationships with key decision-makers at thousands of businesses around the world to give our portfolio companies an advantage, help them build credibility, and accelerate growth. Salesforce Ventures has invested in more than 25 countries with offices all over the world including in San Francisco, Irvine, New York, London, and Tokyo. Follow @SalesforceVC and learn more at http://www.salesforceventures.com.

Contacts

Gina Rau



Global Head of PR and Communications, 6sense



Gina.Rau@6sense.com

Amie Rubenstein



Bessemer Venture Partners

press@bvp.com