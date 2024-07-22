6sense Named a Leader in B2B Revenue Marketing Platforms Report

Independent research firm reports that 6sense is a Leader that “differentiates on advanced analytics, deep insights, and robust engagement” for modern B2B marketing teams.

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–6sense, the leading platform to revolutionize the way B2B organizations create, manage and convert pipeline to revenue, today announced that it has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: B2B Revenue Marketing Platforms, Q3 2024 report by Forrester Research, Inc., a leading independent research and advisory firm. In this report, Forrester recognizes a significant shift in B2B marketing compelling leaders to combine the strengths of legacy tools in a single, more efficient platform: revenue marketing platform.





Revenue marketing platforms are positioned to provide value by “merging comprehensive demand and ABM marketing features and functionalities into a central hub to offer greater efficiency, better integrations, and enhanced data consolidation.” The Forrester report identified, researched, and evaluated the 12 top service providers and 6sense was named among the leaders.

“From our start, 6sense doubled down on AI, predictive analytics and data to give marketers and sellers the competitive edge needed to prioritize resources and efficiently grow,” said Jason Zintak, CEO of 6sense. “We believe this recognition by Forrester validates the vision we set years ago for a revenue platform that transforms how B2B companies generate high quality pipeline that converts to revenue. The 6sense Revenue AI platform stands out as a leading solution that fuses intelligence, automation, and personalization across channels to help go-to-market teams deliver differentiated results.”

Key 6sense highlights from the 2024 Forrester report include:

6sense received the highest score of the 12 vendors ranked in the Current Offering category, and one of the two highest in the Strategy category.

6sense received the highest score possible across 13 criteria for Data, Fit Modeling, Audience Segmentation: Anonymous, Audience Segmentation: Buying Groups, Journey Orchestration: Adaptive Workflows, Journey Orchestration: Application Integrations, Engagement Channels: Advertising, Engagement Channels: Email, along with Vision, Innovation, Roadmap, Partner Ecosystem and Community.

The report further states:

“6sense has successfully leveraged its historical strengths in insights, analytics, and ABM to build a comprehensive platform for effective lifecycle revenue marketing.”

“6sense scored consistently high in functional capabilities, led by the solution’s cutting-edge use of AI and predictive analytics, which use its embedded customer data platform (CDP) and proprietary data to identify buying intent and prioritize high-value accounts and opportunities.”

“The 6sense solution also includes impressive innovations such as AI-powered conversational email, prescriptive analysis and next-best-action recommendations, and generative AI (genAI) account engagement summaries.”

6sense has seen impressive growth over the last six years with more than 2,000 B2B organizations relying on 6sense Revenue AI™ to increase high-quality pipeline, improve pipeline conversion, and reduce go-to-market waste.

Leading B2B organizations like Nvidia, Cisco, Qualtrics and Reltio rely on 6sense Revenue AITM to efficiently grow revenue.

The complete report can be downloaded here.

Learn more:

About 6sense

6sense is on a mission to revolutionize the way B2B organizations create revenue by predicting customers most likely to buy and recommending the best course of action to engage anonymous buying teams. 6sense Revenue AI is the only sales and marketing platform to unlock the ability to create, manage and convert high-quality pipeline to revenue. Customers report 2X increases in average contract value, 4X increases in win rate and a 20-40% reduction in time to close deals. Know everything. Do anythingⓇ, with 6sense.

Contacts

Gina Rau



Global Head of PR and Communications, 6sense



Gina.Rau@6sense.com