6sense Named a Leader in B2B Intent Data Providers Evaluation by Independent Research Firm

Independent Analyst Report Cites 6sense Among the Most Innovative B2B Intent Providers in the Market

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--6sense®, the leading platform revolutionizing B2B revenue generation, today announced that independent analyst research firm, Forrester, has named 6sense a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Intent Data Providers For B2B, Q1 2025. According to the report, “…6sense remains among the most innovative players in the market.”

"For 12 years, we've been shining a light on the Dark Funnel to help revenue teams prioritize the right opportunities based on real buyer behavior," said Jerome Levadoux, Chief Product Officer at 6sense. "Thanks to the 6sense Signalverse, the industry's largest B2B data and signal network processing over 1 trillion buying signals daily, the Dark Funnel is brighter than ever. Our intent data provides actionable insights and helps fuel 6sense’s advanced AI capabilities for predictive analytics, agents, copilots, and workflow automation—empowering revenue teams to engage buyers with precision and confidence."

The Forrester report positions 6sense as a leader and describes them as a large platform provider with differentiated analytics and a growing partner ecosystem. The report also notes that 6sense seeks to set itself apart from most intent providers as a centralized source for marketing and sales insights. Featuring superior identity resolution and detailed buying cycle analysis, 6sense’s “bring-your-own-data" model effectively integrates competitive signals and was noted for maximizing the total value of clients' intent investments. The 6sense platform received the highest scores possible in the accuracy and noise filtering, buying cycle analysis, and insight generation and recommended action criteria.

As noted in the Forrester report, “Other tech platforms and data providers prioritize integration with 6sense, providing an ecosystem advantage. The intent-specific roadmap is a standout, suggesting continued staying power as an innovator.” 6sense has implemented and offers integrations with fellow 2025 intent data provider Leaders Bombora and TechTarget, as well as with a growing partner ecosystem that includes Gong, Salesforce, and Salesloft, among others. For a complete listing of all 6sense integrations, visit: https://6sense.com/integrations/

Download the report:

To learn more about 6sense’s position as a leader in B2B intent data and to access The Forrester Wave™: Intent Data Providers For B2B, Q1 2025, visit: https://6sense.com/forrester-wave-b2b-intent-data/

Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. For more information, read about Forrester’s objectivity here.

About 6sense

6sense is on a mission to revolutionize the way B2B organizations create revenue by predicting customers most likely to buy and recommending the best course of action to engage anonymous buying teams. 6sense Revenue AI is the only sales and marketing platform to unlock the ability to create, manage, and convert high-quality pipeline to revenue. Customers report 2X increases in average contract value, 4X increases in win rate, and a 20-40% reduction in time to close deals. Know everything. Do anything®, with 6sense.

pr@6sense.com