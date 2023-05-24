6sense Named a Leader Among B2B Intent Data Providers

Independent research firm report states that “6sense is a market leader with differentiated analytics and a combined data approach”

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–6sense, the leading platform to revolutionize the way B2B organizations create, manage and convert pipeline to revenue, today announced that independent research firm Forrester cited 6sense as a market leader in The Forrester Wave™: B2B Intent Data Providers, Q2 2023. The Forrester report identified, researched, and evaluated 14 service providers and 6sense received the highest score possible in both the current offering and strategy categories.





In its vendor profile, Forrester wrote that “6sense is well positioned to be a primary intent source for organizations in the market for a platform provider with strong use cases across both marketing and sales.” In addition, the report stated that 6sense “offers a distinctly differentiated strategy with three stand-out elements: a do-it-for-you analytics platform that delivers advanced insights at scale with minimal technical skills required, an underlying technology infrastructure that excels at decoding anonymous traffic, and a commitment to a ‘more is better, bring your own data’ strategy that leverages not only its own data sources, but also an exceptional ecosystem of partner providers.”

According to the report, 6sense earned the highest scores possible across 15 of the 26 criteria including Accuracy and Noise Filtering and Analytics Capabilities. “6sense’s current offering scores are at least on par with competitors in every category, led by deep analytics capabilities, strong integrations, and exceptional geographic coverage including intent capture in more than 40 languages.”

“To be recognized by Forrester as an intent data leader is an honor and we’re filled with pride. Their findings reflect our commitment to providing the most effective intent data solutions to our customers, empowering revenue teams to understand what their accounts are actively researching” said Viral Bajaria, CTO and Co-founder of 6sense. “These insights help with early identification of potential customers, equips revenue teams with the tools to accelerate the sales cycle and drive business growth. We continue to double down on this critical technology to deliver and lead the way in providing innovative solutions and integrations for our customers as evidenced by our recent product releases.”

6sense has seen impressive growth over the last six years with more than 1,500 B2B companies relying on 6sense Revenue AI™ for their competitive edge. 6sense Revenue AI is the most comprehensive unified go-to-market platform that leverages AI with data and intelligence to help organizations increase high-quality pipeline, improve pipeline conversion, and reduce go-to-market waste.

Over the past eight months, 6sense has released two new products that leverage AI technology and intent data to support customers in pursuit of efficient revenue growth:

6sense ® Conversational Email: uses generative AI and intent data to create hyper-relevant email exchanges with prospects to improve BDR efficiency and set meetings at scale.

6sense Revenue AI™ for Sales: delivers sales intelligence and next-best-action recommendations, including identifying anonymous buyer intent data accurately, to the platforms sellers already work on.

PeerSpot Integration Offers Additional Buyer Insights for Revenue Teams

6sense today also announced the integration of PeerSpot intent data to its platform, strengthening its leader position in the intent data category. 6sense customers can leverage PeerSpot data to build audience segments for data exploration, buyer experience personalization, and campaign and outreach triggers. 6sense is the first account-based marketing (ABM) platform to integrate with PeerSpot, and the only ABM platform with native access to PeerSpot data, offering actionable, low-funnel intent data.

6sense Revenue AI delivers buyer intent signals from its proprietary intent network and other B2B sources — like Bombora, G2, TrustRadius, and now PeerSpot — all in one platform to uncover hidden demand and identify accounts that are ready to buy.

About 6sense

6sense is on a mission to revolutionize the way B2B organizations create revenue by predicting customers most likely to buy and recommending the best course of action to engage anonymous buying teams. 6sense Revenue AITM is the only sales and marketing platform to unlock the ability to create, manage and convert high-quality pipeline to revenue. Customers report 2X increases in average contract value, 4X increases in win rate and a 20-40% reduction in time to close deals. Know everything. Do anythingⓇ, with 6sense.

