6sense CEO, Jason Zintak, Honored by Goldman Sachs for Entrepreneurship

Among the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs at 2023 Builders and Innovators Summit

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) recognized CEO of 6sense, Jason Zintak, as one of the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs of 2023 at its Builders and Innovators Summit in Healdsburg, California.





Goldman Sachs selected Zintak from multiple industries to be honored at the two-day event. Since Zintak joined 6sense in 2017, the company has grown astronomically by every measure: employee, customer, net revenue retention, and revenue growth. With a reputation for making smart moves, prioritizing people, and creating a culture of innovation, Zintak leads the company towards its mission to revolutionize the way B2B organizations create, manage and convert pipeline to revenue.

“To be recognized for entrepreneurship by Goldman Sachs is an incredible honor,” said Jason Zintak, 6sense CEO. “This recognition reflects the strength and passion of our team and our commitment to a growth mindset which fosters ongoing learning, curiosity and innovation. Our collective entrepreneurial spirit at 6sense started with our founders and leaders and continues today across the organization as a defining element of our success in delivering real value to our customers.”

“We’re delighted to recognize Jason Zintak as one of the most exceptional entrepreneurs of 2023,” said David Solomon, Chairman and CEO of Goldman Sachs. “Like everyone in this year’s class, Jason has been a visionary in their field, pushing forward innovation and redefining markets. We are excited to harness Goldman’s convening power to bring together these dynamic leaders and hear their insights.”

In addition to honoring the most exceptional entrepreneurs, the Summit consists of general sessions and clinics led by seasoned entrepreneurs, academics and business leaders as well as resident scholars.

About 6sense

6sense is on a mission to revolutionize the way B2B organizations create revenue by predicting customers most likely to buy and recommending the best course of action to engage anonymous buying teams. 6sense Revenue AI is the only sales and marketing platform to unlock the ability to create, manage and convert high-quality pipeline to revenue. Customers report 2X increases in average contract value, 4X increases in win rate and a 20-40% reduction in time to close deals. Know everything. Do anythingⓇ, with 6sense.

About Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs is a leading global financial institution that delivers a broad range of financial services to a large and diversified client base that includes corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. Founded in 1869, the firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices in all major financial centers around the world.

