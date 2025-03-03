6sense Appoints Jeff Romano as Chief Customer Officer

Tech Veteran Brings Decades of Experience Leading Global Customer Success Organizations

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--6sense®, the leading platform revolutionizing B2B revenue generation, today announced that Jeff Romano has been appointed Chief Customer Officer. Reporting to Latané Conant, Chief Revenue Officer of 6sense, Romano will lead the company's customer experience initiatives and further cultivate a customer-first culture across the organization.

With over 25 years of experience, Romano brings extensive expertise in building and leading successful global customer success teams. A champion of customer-centric strategies that drive value and innovation, Romano will reinforce 6sense’s long-standing commitment to delivering measurable customer outcomes.

“Jeff’s appointment as Chief Customer Officer reinforces 6sense’s commitment to driving tangible business impact for our customers,” said Conant. “His experience and customer-first mindset align perfectly with our vision of ensuring every 6sense user achieves higher pipeline conversion, stronger revenue growth, and more predictable sales outcomes. Under Jeff’s leadership, we will continue to evolve and scale our customer success initiatives, delivering the strategic guidance and AI-driven insights and workflows our customers need to accelerate their go-to-market success.”

Before joining 6sense, Romano held senior leadership positions at high-growth technology companies including Oracle, Saviynt, Exabeam, and 8×8. He holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Cornell University.

“Thousands of companies rely on 6sense to drive revenue growth. Our continued investment in AI and commitment to high-quality data will enable us to deliver measurable outcomes, long-term value, and maturity to customers’ sales and marketing organizations,” said Romano. “I’m excited to lead the customer success organization at 6sense and collaborate with our talented teams to help both existing and future customers achieve their goals.”

About 6sense

6sense is on a mission to revolutionize the way B2B organizations create revenue by predicting customers most likely to buy and recommending the best course of action to engage anonymous buying teams. 6sense Revenue AI is the only sales and marketing platform to unlock the ability to create, manage, and convert high-quality pipeline to revenue. Customers report 2X increases in average contract value, 4X increases in win rate, and a 20-40% reduction in time to close deals. Know everything. Do anything®, with 6sense.

