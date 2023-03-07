65 Inch TV Sales & Deals List (March 2023) Reported by Deal Stripe

Summary of the latest 65 inch 4K & smart TV deals & sales for March 2023, featuring the latest deals on Samsung, Sony, Vizio, LG, Hisense & more top brands

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Deals experts are rounding up the best 65 inch TV sales and deals for March 2023, including savings on 4K HDR TVs from .onn, TCL, Philips, Hisense, Vizio, LG, Sony and Samsung. Links to the best deals are listed below.

Best 65 Inch TV Deals:

Best 65 Inch TV Deals by Brand:

More Smart TV Deals:

The list above was written and published by Deal Stripe, an independent consumer review website. Deal Stripe may earn commissions from sales generated using the links provided.

As televisions have become the centerpieces of modern living rooms, many consumers are looking to upgrade to a 65-inch TV. A 65-inch TV provides an immersive viewing experience that can rival the cinema, while still being compact enough for most living rooms. With advances in technology, many 65-inch TVs now offer 4K resolution and HDR capabilities, which allow for stunning picture quality and vibrant colors.

When considering a 65-inch TV, it’s important to pay attention to the specific features and specifications that matter to you. Look for models that have good contrast ratios, high refresh rates, and low input lag for a smooth and responsive gaming experience. Many models also come with smart TV features, which allow you to easily stream your favorite movies and TV shows from popular services like Netflix and Hulu.

Price is also an important factor to consider when purchasing a 65-inch TV. While premium models can cost thousands of dollars, there are also many budget-friendly options available that offer impressive performance and features. With so many options to choose from, it’s important to do your research and read reviews from other consumers to find the best 65-inch TV for your needs and budget.

About Deal Stripe: Deal Stripe shares the latest e-commerce sales and retail news with readers. As an affiliate Deal Stripe earns from qualifying purchases.

Contacts

Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)