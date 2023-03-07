65 Inch TV Sales & Deals List (March 2023) Reported by Deal Stripe

Summary of the latest 65 inch 4K & smart TV deals & sales for March 2023, featuring the latest deals on Samsung, Sony, Vizio, LG, Hisense & more top brands
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Deals experts are rounding up the best 65 inch TV sales and deals for March 2023, including savings on 4K HDR TVs from .onn, TCL, Philips, Hisense, Vizio, LG, Sony and Samsung. Links to the best deals are listed below.
Best 65 Inch TV Deals:
- Save up to 58% on a wide range of 65-inch smart TVs (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to 49% on top-rated 65-inch OLED TVs (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to $2,187 on 65-inch 4K TVs from LG, Samsung, Sony & more (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
Best 65 Inch TV Deals by Brand:
- Save up to 57% on Samsung 65-inch QLED & UHD TVs (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to $751 on Sony 65-inch TVs & bundles (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to 58% on LG 65-inch OLED & QNED TVs (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to $501 on Vizio 65-inch QLED & LED smart TVs (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to $170 on onn. 65-inch Roku smart TVs (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save on TCL 65-inch Smart Roku TVs (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to $120 on Hisense 65-inch LCD & ULED TVs (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save on Philips 65-inch Roku & Google TVs (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
More Smart TV Deals:
- Save up to 43% on smart TVs from top brands like Samsung, LG, TCL, Sony, Vizio, Hisense & more (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to 35% on a wide range of Samsung smart TVs (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to 40% on TCL smart TVs (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to $2,180 on LG OLED & LED smart TVs (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
As televisions have become the centerpieces of modern living rooms, many consumers are looking to upgrade to a 65-inch TV. A 65-inch TV provides an immersive viewing experience that can rival the cinema, while still being compact enough for most living rooms. With advances in technology, many 65-inch TVs now offer 4K resolution and HDR capabilities, which allow for stunning picture quality and vibrant colors.
When considering a 65-inch TV, it’s important to pay attention to the specific features and specifications that matter to you. Look for models that have good contrast ratios, high refresh rates, and low input lag for a smooth and responsive gaming experience. Many models also come with smart TV features, which allow you to easily stream your favorite movies and TV shows from popular services like Netflix and Hulu.
Price is also an important factor to consider when purchasing a 65-inch TV. While premium models can cost thousands of dollars, there are also many budget-friendly options available that offer impressive performance and features. With so many options to choose from, it’s important to do your research and read reviews from other consumers to find the best 65-inch TV for your needs and budget.
