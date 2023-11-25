65″ & 60″ Smart TV Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals 2023: Best Sony, LG, Samsung, TCL & More TV Sales Compared by Spending Lab

Check out our guide to the top 60″ & 65″ TV deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, featuring all the latest savings on 4K UH, 8K, OLED, QLED & LED models.
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Black Friday sales experts have rated the best 65″, 60″ smart TV deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, featuring all the best offers on Vizio, onn., Philips & more smart TV brands and models. Links to the latest deals are listed below.
Best 65 Inch TV Deals:
- Save up to $2,000 on the latest Samsung 65 inch TVs (Walmart.com)
- Save up to $1,000 on Samsung The Frame 65 inch TVs (Samsung.com)
- Save up to 40% on Samsung TVs, phones, electronics & appliances at the Samsung Black Friday sale (Samsung.com)
- Save up to $1,100 on LG 65 inch TVs (LG.com)
- Save up to $900 on LG 65 inch TVs (Walmart.com)
- Save up to $200 on TCL 65 inch TVs (Walmart.com)
- Save up to $1,000 on Sony 65 inch TVs (Walmart.com)
- Save up to $61 on VIZIO 65 inch TVs (Walmart.com)
- Save up to $50 on onn. 65 inch TVs (Walmart.com)
- Save on Philips 65 inch TVs (Walmart.com)
Best 60 Inch TV Deals:
- Save up to $100 on Samsung 60 inch TVs (Walmart.com)
- Save up to 70% on VIZIO 60 inch TVs (Walmart.com)
More Smart TV Deals:
- Save up to 60% on a wide range of LG, Samsung, Sony, VIZIO & more smart TVs (Walmart.com)
- Save up to 40% on Samsung TVs, phones, electronics & appliances at the Samsung Black Friday sale (Samsung.com)
- Save up to 50% on Samsung 4K & smart TVs (Samsung.com)
- Save up to $1,000 on LG OLED & 4K TVs (LG.com)
