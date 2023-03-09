<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire 60V-Rated Synchronous Buck Converters from Diodes Incorporated Bring Enhanced Efficiency to Automotive...
Business Wire

60V-Rated Synchronous Buck Converters from Diodes Incorporated Bring Enhanced Efficiency to Automotive PoL Applications

di Business Wire

PLANO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Diodes Incorporated (Diodes) (Nasdaq: DIOD) has introduced two new synchronous buck converters. Targeted at automotive point-of-load (PoL) applications, the DIODES AP66200Q and DIODES AP66300Q cover a wide input voltage range – from 3.8V to 60V. This allows 12V-, 24V-, and 48V-based automotive systems to all be addressed. Through their integrated power MOSFETs, these devices deliver high-efficiency step-down conversion in vehicle powertrain, telematics, infotainment, and lighting systems.

Thanks to their low quiescent current (IQ) of 40μA, the AP66200Q and AP66300Q meet the <100µA standby requirements associated with many automotive applications. They are easily configured to operate in either pulse frequency modulation (PFM) or pulse width modulation (PWM) modes. When in PFM mode, improved efficiency will be achieved at light loads. Operation in PWM mode will result in low ripple across all loads.

Both devices have adjustable switching frequency capabilities (up to 2.5MHz) and can be synchronized to avoid beat frequency issues. Engineers have the flexibility to choose between high-efficiency operation or a smaller system design. Their low on-state resistance (RDS(ON)) values and enhanced efficiency modes enable a substantial reduction in internal power dissipation. The soft-start pin is programmable to reduce inrush current and can be employed for tracking multiple output voltages.

The AP66200Q and AP66300Q are AEC-Q100 Grade 1 qualified, manufactured in IATF 16949 certified facilities, and support PPAP documentation. They are each supplied in compact 16-pin U-QFN4040-16/SWP (Type UXB) packages and are available at $1.30 and $1.50 for the AP66200Q and AP66300Q respectively, in 10,000 unit quantities.

About Diodes Incorporated

Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD), a Standard and Poor’s SmallCap 600 and Russell 3000 Index company, delivers high-quality semiconductor products to the world’s leading companies in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer electronics, and communications markets. We leverage our expanded product portfolio of discrete, analog, and mixed-signal products and leading-edge packaging technology to meet customers’ needs. Our broad range of application-specific solutions and solutions-focused sales, coupled with worldwide operations of 32 sites, including engineering, testing, manufacturing, and customer service, enables us to be a premier provider for high-volume, high-growth markets. For more information visit www.diodes.com.

The Diodes logo is a registered trademark of Diodes Incorporated in the United States and other countries.

All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

©2023 Diodes Incorporated. All Rights Reserved.

Contacts

Company Contact:
Diodes Incorporated

Emily Yang

SVP, Worldwide Sales and Marketing

P: 972-987-3900

Contact Us

Investor Relations Contact:
Shelton Group

Leanne K. Sievers

President

P: 949-224-3874

E: lsievers@sheltongroup.com

Articoli correlati

Winning by Design Releases Realtime SaaS Benchmark Application

Business Wire Business Wire -
Winning by Design (WbD), in partnership with BenchSights, rolled out an interactive application that allows SaaS companies to benchmark...
Continua a leggere

Lenovo Delivers Extraordinary Levels of Performance, Power and Speed with the Launch of the ThinkStation PX, P7 and P5

Business Wire Business Wire -
The trio of next-generation desktop workstations are powered by the latest technologies from Intel® and NVIDIA in sleek, all-new...
Continua a leggere

Galileo Enables AI-Driven Conversational Banking Engine with Cyberbank Konecta-as-a-Service

Business Wire Business Wire -
Financial institutions, fintechs, and non-financial brands alike can leverage custom-made AI engine to increase customer engagement and loyalty with...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE
google one

Google estende il servizio VPN a tutti i clienti Google One

Google