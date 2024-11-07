6 Tips to Keep Your Device Healthy This Cold and Flu Season and Beyond

In the era of groundbreaking new devices, even the most up-to-date technology needs a little TLC once the weather turns

1. Avoid Using Your Phone in the Restroom

It gives us the ick too, but flushing toilets can disperse germs everywhere, including onto our phones. Most of us are guilty of taking our devices everywhere, but keep it somewhere (anywhere!) else during your bathroom break and save the mindless scrolling for later.

While on the topic of bathroom hygiene, remember to wash your hands after every visit and regularly throughout the day. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds — about the time it takes to sing “Happy Birthday” twice. If singing “Happy Birthday” multiple times a day becomes tiresome, here are 10 great alternative songs to sing.

2. Clean Your Device Regularly

Phone screens have, on average, more bacteria than toilet seats. Device manufacturers have specific guidelines for cleaning your phone, so refer to the booklet that came with your device or visit the manufacturer’s website for detailed instructions.

Some ground rules include unplugging the device before cleaning, not spraying cleaners directly onto the device, and avoiding aerosol sprays and household cleaners that contain bleach or abrasives that might damage your device. We recommend using a damp microfiber cloth to thoroughly wipe down your phone and case.

3. Conserve Battery Life

A healthy device starts with a well-maintained battery. It ensures your device runs smoothly for a longer lifespan as opposed to experiencing sluggish performance and unexpected shutdowns.

Heat can degrade battery, so keep your device away from direct sunlight. Adjust your screen brightness, turn off unnecessary notifications and use power-saving modes to reduce battery drain.

Software updates often include energy-saving improvements, so update your device often. Also avoid leaving your device plugged in overnight or letting the battery drain completely — opt for partial charges throughout the day instead.

Off-brand chargers and batteries may not have the same safety and quality standards. Stick with manufacturer-approved accessories to protect your device.

4. Manage Your Phone’s Storage

Prevent your phone from reaching its storage capacity. Having too many photos and apps stored locally on your phone can take a toll on speed and performance, leading apps to crash and battery life to decrease. Full storage can also put a strain on your phone’s hardware, causing it to work harder and accelerate wear and tear.

Regularly manage your storage space by decluttering — delete unnecessary files, offload photos to cloud storage and uninstall unused apps. It helps maintain your phone’s speed, improves battery life and ensures that the hardware is not overtaxed.

5. Keep Bad Actors Away

Catching a virus or malware on your device can be bad for your phone and for you. Bad actors, such as hackers and cybercriminals, seek to exploit vulnerabilities in your device to steal personal information, install malware or even render your phone unusable.

T-Mobile’s Scam Shield helps identify and block potential scam calls. Just by downloading the app, you can reduce the risk of falling victim to phishing attempts. The program not only protects your personal information but also minimizes the chances of your device being compromised, which could lead to performance issues and reduced lifespan.

Update your phone as soon as an update is available. This will help patch any vulnerabilities or bugs that bad actors might be able to exploit on your phone. (You can also check out one of the ways T-Mobile strengthens its own cybersecurity through a bug bounty program.)

6. Get Some Rest (Both of You)

More than 35% of adults in the U.S. report getting less than seven hours of sleep at night, so use your phone features to your advantage with better sleep hygiene.

Adjustable screen light is a win-win for people and their devices. For customers, it reduces eye strain, making evening scrolling more comfortable and less likely to disrupt sleep. For phones, a dimmer screen conserves battery life, leading to longer periods between charges and a longer device longevity.

Several devices have a built-in blue light filter, which reduces the amount of blue light that can interfere with your body’s production of melatonin, a hormone that regulates sleep.

Devices also offer Do Not Disturb mode, which allows you to silence calls, texts and notifications when you go to sleep so you’re not enticed to look when you should be getting valuable rest. You can customize Do Not Disturb to let important calls come through.

Bedtime Mode turns your screen to grayscale and mutes notifications, creating a less stimulating environment as you wind down. It’s a gentle reminder to put your phone aside and prepare for sleep.

It’s also worth noting that some smart watches have sleep trackers that can help with getting a better night’s sleep.

Alas, even with all these precautions, it’s possible the sniffles will find you. In that case, you’ll be extra happy you kept your phone healthy and ready to cue up your favorite chicken soup recipe.

