6 Korean Metaverse Companies Participated in MWC Las Vegas, K-Metaverse Pavilion Supports Entry Into the US Market

Companies specializing in Metaverse and XR technologies, selected as outstanding firms by the National IT Promotion Agency (NIPA), a Korean government agency, received support for their participation in MWC Las Vegas 2023, the American leg of the Mobile World Congress, the world's largest mobile and communications expo, held over three days starting September 26 in Las Vegas, USA.









The National IT Promotion Agency operated a Korean joint pavilion at MWC Las Vegas 2023 to generate substantive global interest in promising small and medium-sized enterprises in the Korean Metaverse and XR sectors, aiming for both overseas exports and market expansion.

A total of six companies participated in the event: AIPARK, COCONUT SILO, FROM SEOUL, INVENTIS, MetaVu, and Studio W.BABA. They introduced Metaverse and XR products incorporating various technologies such as artificial intelligence through booths in the joint pavilion. Among them, three companies participated in an official MWC Las Vegas session, the Industry City Session, to present on the topic ‘The Latest K-Metaverse Technologies and How They Will Transform the Future.’

Information on the 6 Companies Participating in the MWC Las Vegas K-Metaverse Joint Pavilion

AIPARK : AIPARK makes every text in the world visible and audible with AI technologies such as TTS, Speech-To-Face, and Face Generation

COCONUT SILO : Coconut Silo is a startup company that specializes in AI deep technology. Through a digital platform – COCOTRUCK, we formed an ultimate cargo transportation solution that connects cargo owners, logistics companies, and truck drivers in one place.

FROM SEOUL : FROM SEOUL pioneers avatar creation and metaverse enhancement through EDEN, a user-friendly platform offering universal, cross-platform avatar experiences.

Inventis : Inventis is global Leading metaverse platform & automotive IT Service Company.

MetaVu : MetaVu specializes in industrial metaverse/XR solutions. Through this exhibition, we will showcase remote collaboration solutions, integrated management solutions for non-visible facilities, and real-time work guide solutions.

Studio W.BABA : An IP-based rhythm game where players achieve weight loss results by completing various missions.

Among the Korean companies that participated in MWC Las Vegas 2023, AIPARK entered into a strategic technology cooperation MOU worth $500,000 with RHEMAFi, a company located in Florida, USA, that offers a wide range of services related to broadband, web solutions, media production, and content broadcasting. Studio W.BABA entered into an MOU also worth $500,000 with New Media Guru (NMG), a software company located in India, to create fitness-related content for fitness centers in India. FROM SEOUL signed an MOU with Vrinsoft, which develops integrated software and app solutions, for overseas marketing collaboration, based on the MWC Las Vegas event and subsequent meetings.

If you are interested in building a network and discussing potential partnerships or collaborations with Korean companies, please contact the representative at the K-Metaverse Office (dglee@thewelcome.co.kr).

Contacts

Jacob Lee, dglee@thewelcome.co.kr