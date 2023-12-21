5G Market Evolution Report: Highlighting Investment Surge in Asia-Pacific and Emerging 6G Technologies – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Evolution of the World 5G Market: Investment, Spectrum and Next Steps” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.





The telecommunications sector stands on the cusp of a transformative leap with the maturation of 5G technology and the budding emergence of 6G advancements. In a comprehensive new research publication, industry stakeholders can explore the intricate evolution of the global 5G market, scrutinizing key investments, spectrum distribution, and the dynamic steps powering us toward the next generation of connectivity.

5G Market Accelerates With Robust Infrastructure and Spectrum Investments

As 5G technology transitions from its incipient phase to a more mature state, various regions around the world are closing the investment cycle with substantial backing invested in outdoor infrastructure and spectrum acquisition.

This intensive investment vehicle has solidified the foundations of promising 5G networks in advanced economies, fostering a digital environment ripe for innovation and growth. With North America, Asia-Pacific, and Europe leading the charge, these markets exemplify the increased readiness to embrace and leverage the full potential of 5G connectivity.

5G Market Expansion in Emerging Economies

In contrast to the strides taken in developed nations, the 5G market is still burgeoning in many emerging economies. Investment initiatives and spectrum allocation efforts carry on with vigor, signaling a commitment to closing the digital divide and catalyzing economic acceleration through state-of-the-art wireless technology.

Asia-Pacific showcases high-growth indicators, with China and South Korea at the forefront of expanding their 5G reach.

European regions continue to allocate resources to propel their 5G capabilities, with countries like Finland and Sweden undertaking significant strides.

Monetization Strategies and Early 6G Innovations

Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) are currently emphasizing the monetization of 5G networks to drive revenue and justify substantial capital expenditures. Simultaneously, the report sheds light on nascent 6G research projects that have begun to surface across the globe. These pioneering initiatives, often bolstered by government and regional funding, signify a proactive step towards securing leadership in the impending 6G era. Detailed profiles exploring these cutting-edge projects across diverse regions can be found in the publication.

Prospective Regions in 5G and 6G Developments

Each region covered in this groundbreaking report offers unique insights into the progression of 5G technologies and the initial steps being taken toward 6G. By examining these regional trends, industry players can garner invaluable perspectives that may define strategic decisions and competitive positioning:

North America continues to be a robust market for 5G development, with the USA and Canada making significant technological advancements. The Asia-Pacific region emerges as a global leader, with South Korea and China setting benchmarks for 5G deployment and innovation. Europe’s 5G landscape is diverse, with numerous countries enhancing their infrastructure to support the next wave of digital transformation. The Middle East exhibits ambitious growth, with nations like the UAE and Qatar intensifying their investments in 5G and gearing up for future 6G transitions.

This research serves as an indispensable resource for telecommunication executives, policymakers, and industry analysts. It provides a comprehensive panorama of the current state of 5G, the ongoing investments, and the progressive steps being taken towards a more connected future.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive summary

2. 5G markets – Investment and spectrum issues

2.1. 5G markets – Investment issues

2.1.1. Investment perspectives

2.1.2. Global 5G investment

2.1.3. 5G investment in China

2.1.4. 5G investment in Japan

2.2. 5G markets – Spectrum issues

2.2.1. Spectrum prices

2.2.2. Spectrum assignments

2.2.3. Spectrum assignments, plans and considerations

2.2.3.1. 3.3-4.2 GHz

2.2.3.2. 24-29 GHz

2.2.4. Spectrum auctions

2.2.4.1. Selection of recent spectrum auctions

2.2.4.2. Major spectrum auctions expected

3. 5G markets – The road to full 5G

3.1. Technology updates

3.1.1. 5G deployments in major mobile markets

3.2. Private networks

3.2.1. Private 5G networks growing

3.2.2. Private networks spectrum

3.2.3. Spectrum sharing/leasing in Europe

4. 5G Markets – What’s next?

4.1. What is next?

4.2. Entering the 2nd wave of 5G innovation

4.3. What will 6G look like in 2027-2028?

4.4. Defining 6G capabilities and requirements

4.5. 6G key technology components

4.6. A long road to 6G

4.7. 6G collaboration and the 6G race are already underway

