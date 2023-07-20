5G Americas Releases Update on 5G Non-Terrestrial Networks

BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Satellites can enhance 5G networks by solving coverage and challenging use cases beyond ground-based infrastructure. Today, 5G Americas, the voice of 5G and beyond for the Americas, unveils the highly anticipated “Update on 5G Non-Terrestrial Networks,” which provides an update on current developments in the growth of partnerships and technologies relating to non-terrestrial network integration with 5G networks, building on a previous whitepaper on this subject.





Chris Pearson, President of 5G Americas said, “Embracing the dynamic potential of 5G, the integration of non-terrestrial elements into wireless cellular networks with 3GPP standards will help unlock unprecedented coverage and open up the possibility of addressing new use cases.”

By mid-2023, Non-terrestrial Networks (NTN) is a thriving market with diverse technical and commercial strategies. 5G NTN delivers high-speed wireless access to remote areas, utilizing satellites on the mobile network’s access side to provide ground users with mobile services.

“Update on 5G Non-Terrestrial Networks” examines the growing ecosystem of providers and partnerships between NTN service providers and ground-based cellular providers. In addition, it highlights satellite constellations operating in three key domains: broadband and Internet services, Internet of Things connectivity, and Direct-to-Cell applications.

Some key topics surrounding NTN networks in this 5G Americas report include:

Current status of NTN networks

Architectural paradigms update

5G NTN standardization in 3GPP

New Radio (NR), and IoT support NTN in Release 17

support NTN in Release 17 NTN enhancements in 3GPP Release 18

Potential for new services with 3GPP NTN solution

Federal Communications Commission activities related to NTN

Recommendations & conclusions

Luiz Abud, Head of Emerging Business and Partnerships, Nokia said, “Today, the integration of 3GPP smartphones with NTN paves the way for exciting advancements in 5G NTN standards. These developments within 3GPP hold tremendous potential to amplify the efficiency and capabilities of LEO satellites, presenting a wealth of opportunities for emerging 5G NTN ecosystems. By revolutionizing Earth’s communication landscape with unprecedented reliability, these advancements not only bridge the digital divide but also safeguard lives in challenging scenarios while optimizing global supply chain systems.”

Karri Kuoppamaki, Senior Vice President, Network Technology Development and Strategy for T-Mobile US said, “The convergence of technological advances and the rise of private space companies has revolutionized the satellite industry, driving down launch costs and enabling the deployment of ‘mega-constellations’ comprising thousands of satellites. These advanced systems are delivering high-performance broadband access even in remote regions and evolving to support direct communication with existing smartphones. The future of NTN and 5G holds immense promise, as they continue to evolve and synergize, enabling unprecedented connectivity.”

