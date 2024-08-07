5G Americas Explores the Evolving Landscape of Neutral Host Networks

BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Neutral Host Networks (NHN) are shared wireless communication infrastructure that allow multiple network providers to offer connectivity and coverage. 5G Americas, the voice of 5G and beyond for the Americas, today announced the publication of its latest white paper, “Neutral Host Opportunities for 5G and Beyond,” which provides extensive analysis of the potential that NHNs offer in helping network operators meet the growing demand for better connectivity and coverage.

“Neutral host solutions can be an important tool towards improving connectivity and addressing sustainability. The industry should continue to innovate and standardize new radio and power sharing solutions that increase efficiency and minimize carbon footprint,” said Viet Nguyen, Vice President, 5G Americas.

NHNs support various levels of infrastructure sharing, including distributed antenna systems (DAS), shared radios, and basebands. Successfully navigating this market requires selecting the right technology and ensuring clear economic logic for all supply chain participants.

Key sections of the 5G Americas white paper include:

Opportunities and Benefits of NHNs: NHNs can offer improved connectivity, coverage, favorable economics and management overhead. Significant benefits may include enhanced service quality and new revenue opportunities driven by the growth of private networks, the availability of shared spectrum, and innovative partnership models.

NHNs can offer improved connectivity, coverage, favorable economics and management overhead. Significant benefits may include enhanced service quality and new revenue opportunities driven by the growth of private networks, the of shared spectrum, and innovative partnership models. Market Size, Growth, and Trends: According to some analysts, the global neutral hosting market may reach $8.7 billion by 2028, driven by surging indoor data traffic and the growing adoption of private networks, particularly in sectors such as manufacturing, education, healthcare, and retail.

According to some analysts, the global neutral market may reach $8.7 billion by 2028, driven by surging indoor data traffic and the growing adoption of private networks, particularly in sectors such as manufacturing, education, healthcare, and retail. Network Sharing Architectures and Technological Innovations: examination of three primary NHN architecture models, including Site Sharing, Shared Radio, and Shared RAN, as well as enabling technologies, such Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS), small cells, repeaters, Open RAN, virtualization, cloudification, private networks, and network slicing.

examination of three primary NHN architecture models, including Site Sharing, Shared Radio, and Shared RAN, as well as enabling technologies, such Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS), small cells, repeaters, Open RAN, virtualization, cloudification, private networks, and network slicing. Economic and Regulatory Challenges: headwinds include declining DAS equipment sales, security risks, energy costs, and regulatory barriers.

headwinds include declining DAS equipment sales, security risks, energy costs, and regulatory barriers. Future-Ready for 6G: potential new applications, spectrum requirements, and technological advancements will shape the future of NHNs.

“Neutral host networks represent a significant opportunity for the telecommunications industry. By leveraging shared infrastructure, NHNs can deliver superior connectivity and coverage, driving economic growth and technological innovation,” said work group co-leader Kyle Allen, Vice President of Sales Engineering Americas, Airspan. Networks Inc.

“The neutral host wireless infrastructure model can be a highly effective business strategy that offers mutual benefits to all parties involved. It can allow for the expansion of network coverage and capacity with improved economics for all key stakeholders,” stated work group co-leader Colin Bowdery, Chief Architect of Indoor 5G, Ericsson.

