5G Americas 2024 Leadership Team Announced

Ulf Ewaldsson of T-Mobile Takes Helm as Chair; Barbara Baffer of Ericsson Reaffirmed as Treasurer

BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, 5G Americas, the voice of 5G and beyond throughout the Americas, announced the election of Ulf Ewaldsson, the President of Technology at T-Mobile US, as the Chairman of its Board of Governors for the year 2024. Barbara Baffer, who is the Vice President of Government & Policy Advocacy at Ericsson, has been re-elected as the Treasurer of the wireless trade association.





Chris Pearson, the President of 5G Americas, stated, “There are significant issues and opportunities to address in the future for mobile communications. I look forward to working with the newly elected leadership and all members of the Board of Governors in 2024 to continue the success of 5G and beyond.”

Ulf Ewaldsson, as the President of Technology at T-Mobile, oversees the management and development of T-Mobile’s wireless network, IT services, and technology operations. His prior role as the Executive Vice President & Chief Network Officer saw him leading a nationwide team focused on delivering an exceptional network experience to customers. Ewaldsson has been instrumental in creating innovative industry products and concepts that have received global recognition. He is known throughout the wireless industry for his passion and track record for driving innovation, operations, and execution.

Commenting on his election, Ulf stated, “Modern wireless networks are the world’s largest machines, and they underpin the capabilities of every society. I am honored to be elected as Chairman of 5G Americas, which continues to play a pivotal role in ensuring wireless networks in the US and throughout the Americas continue to advance and unleash new capabilities for people in our region.”

Barbara Baffer, Vice President of Government & Policy Advocacy at Ericsson, has been re-elected as Treasurer. Baffer, who has been with Ericsson for 33 years, manages the company’s regulatory and legislative advocacy in the U.S. and Canada. She is also involved with leadership of several other industry organizations, including the Information Technology Industry Council (ITI), Tech Titans and TIA.

Barbara Baffer stated, “It is an honor to continue leading our work at 5G Americas to help build cooperation that guides our industry toward a robust connected future. I look forward to an exciting year ahead in wireless, as 5G partnerships and ecosystems continue to create new opportunities throughout the Americas.”

About 5G Americas: The Voice of 5G and LTE for the Americas

5G Americas is an industry trade organization composed of leading telecommunications service providers and manufacturers. The organization’s mission is to facilitate and advocate for the advancement of 5G and beyond throughout the Americas. 5G Americas is invested in developing a connected wireless community while leading 5G development for all the Americas. 5G Americas is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington. More information is available at 5G Americas’ website, LinkedIn, and X (formerly Twitter).

5G Americas’ Board of Governors Members include Airspan Networks Inc., Antel, AT&T, Ciena, Cisco, Crown Castle, Ericsson, Liberty Latin America, Mavenir, Nokia, Qualcomm Incorporated, Rogers Communications, Samsung, T-Mobile US, Inc., Telefónica, and VMware.

