55-Provider AssociatesMD Increases Patient Engagement through eClinicalWorks EHR and healow

Long-term eClinicalWorks customer streamlines workflows and improves communication for patients and providers through digital tools

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–eClinicalWorks®, the largest ambulatory cloud electronic health record (EHR), today announced that AssociatesMD — a 55 provider multi-specialty physician practice with more than 12 locations in South Florida — is leveraging the healow® suite of EHR-agnostic healthcare IT products to improve patient engagement and practice efficiency.

“With an average of 15,000 patients a month, providing personalized and value-based care to everyone was demanding for our providers and office staff,” said Rachel Cooperman, director of clinical innovation at AssociatesMD. “With eClinicalWorks and healow, we now streamline workflows, reduce administrative burdens, and communicate better with patients. Our patients are now more engaged than ever, and our providers and staff are thrilled to have more time to focus on patient care.”

AssociatesMD activated eClinicalMessenger to provide automated electronic reminders to patients through voice message and secure text messages. eClinicalMessenger helped AssociatesMD grow from three to more than 12 practices across South Florida. To continue this growth, AssociatesMD now leverages a variety of healow patient engagement tools, including:

healow TeleVisits TM : AssociatesMD completed 61% of scheduled telehealth appointments using the healow televisits feature.

AssociatesMD completed 61% of scheduled telehealth appointments using the healow televisits feature. healow CHECK-IN TM : Using healow CHECK-IN, AssociatesMD confirms patient demographics, and allows patients to complete questionnaires, sign consent forms, and pay their co-pays online as part of the check-in process.

Using healow CHECK-IN, AssociatesMD confirms patient demographics, and allows patients to complete questionnaires, sign consent forms, and pay their co-pays online as part of the check-in process. healow Pay TM : AssociatesMD’s patients find healow Pay easy to use. They appreciate the option to pay invoices via secure text message, email, or through a “Bill Pay” button on the provider’s websites.

AssociatesMD’s patients find healow Pay easy to use. They appreciate the option to pay invoices via secure text message, email, or through a “Bill Pay” button on the provider’s websites. healow Open Access®: healow Open Access allows patients to see providers’ schedules and to book their appointments online, all in one platform. AssociatesMD increased its average number of appointments booked per month on healow Open Access by nearly 40% in two years.

With these eClinicalWorks and healow solutions, AssociatesMD has seen a tremendous increase in patient engagement, including increased monthly averages for total patient portal users and logins and online patient messages and refill requests between 2021 and 2022. Additionally, 91.2% of patients completed post-visit surveys, which provide useful information and feedback to improve the patient experience.

“Digital healthcare solutions allow providers to re-engage with their patients and allow practices to streamline and improve administrative processes. Offering patients accessibility to tools like online bill pay and scheduling helps ensure a positive experience for everyone,” said Girish Navani, CEO and cofounder of eClinicalWorks. “As the healthcare solutions provider to AssociatesMD for more than a decade, it’s exciting to see how much the practice has grown and become more efficient and effective using our tools.”

About Associates MD

AssociatesMD is a medical group delivering innovative care dedicated to excellence. With over 12 locations and 55 providers, AssociatesMD is helping deliver primary care, cardiology, and other services to patients in south Florida. For more information, visit https://associatesmd.com/, email appointments@associatesmd.com or call 1 (844) 954-DOCS.

About eClinicalWorks

eClinicalWorks was founded in 1999 to help digitize paper charts for ambulatory practices. Today, eClinicalWorks leads the nation in innovation with cloud-based solutions for Electronic Health Records and Practice Management. In addition, we help ambulatory practices, specialists, health centers, urgent care facilities, and hospital systems manage their revenue cycle, patient relationships, and Population Health initiatives. More than 150,000 providers and nearly 1 million medical professionals rely upon the power and scalability of the eCW Cloud for flexible clinical documentation, better front-office workflows, and more efficient billing driven by Robotic Process Automation. We combine innovation, leading-edge technology, and a commitment to patient safety to enable practices to grow and thrive amid the challenges of 21st-century healthcare. For more information, visit www.eclinicalworks.com, follow us on Facebook and Twitter, or call (866) 888-6929.

About healow

healow® is a comprehensive, EHR-agnostic, cloud-based platform for patients, practices, payers, hospitals, and health systems. healow provides Patient Relationship Management, clinical and payer insights, and state-of-the-art interoperability solutions. The PRISMA health information search engine gathers patient records from other EHRs and helps providers focus on the most clinically relevant information at the point of care. healow’s Population Health Management tools, including Remote Patient Monitoring, provide real-time data to deepen understanding of patient populations. And healow Insights automates the bidirectional exchange of data between health plans and providers to improve scores on quality measures, help control costs, and promote better medical outcomes. Learn more at www.plus.healow.com.

