52 loanDepot Originators Recognized in 2024 Scotsman Guide Top Originators Rankings

loanDepot, Inc. ("LDI" or "Company") (NYSE: LDI), a leading provider of home lending solutions that enables customers to achieve the dream of homeownership, is proud to announce that 52 of its retail loan originators have been recognized in Scotsman Guide's Top Originators 2024 rankings, with Baret Kechian earning a top 10 spot on the Top Dollar Volume list.





The 15th annual Top Originators list by Scotsman Guide is a leading performance benchmark of retail mortgage loan originators that ranks thousands of the nation’s top-producing loan originators across ten categories, including Top Dollar Volume, Most Loans Closed, Top Purchase Volume, Top VA Volume and Top FHA Volume.

“Our team is unmatched in their expertise, talent, energy, and dedication to helping more families achieve the dream of homeownership,” said loanDepot Executive Vice President John Bianchi. “Notably, the number of loanDepot loan consultants recognized on Scotsman Guide’s Top Originator’s list increased through one of the most challenging market cycles in history. Our platform is laser focused on helping our originators achieve individual growth while providing world class products and service to their communities. For originators, there is no better home than loanDepot.”

Notable highlights for the top 1,000 in each category include:

Top Dollar Volume: #8, Baret Kechian; #333, Nathan Sibbet; #342, Scott Snapp; #408, Christian Babcock; #507, Lisa Gustafson; #568, Joshua Jones; #690, Bryan Peck; #770 Mario Cerrato. The complete list can be viewed here.

Most Loans Closed: #11, Baret Kechian; #32, Scott Snapp; #143 Mario Cerrato; #234 Ron Byrom; #260, Chris Hibbing; #278, Melissa Guerra; #292, Christian Babcock; #337, Lisa Gustafson; #361, Joshua Jones; #411, Josh McCarthy; #469, Rick DeGroff; #565, Nathan Sibbet; #680, Ray Logue; #722, Brian Bower. The complete list can be viewed here.

Top FHA Volume: #56 Mario Cerrato; #109, Chris Hibbing; #112, Scott Snapp; #265, Melissa Guerra; #291, Damarys Prieto; #310, Rick DeGroff; #324, Kayla Butler; #334, Lisa Gustafson; #350, Joshua Jones; #366, Jennifer Hernandez; #375, Sandra Keys; #431, Riccardo Wardlow; #455 Susel Hernandez; #491, Jeff Hatz; #549, Jessica Celia; #622, Ed Coleman; #666, Ray Logue; #671, Peggy Hickey; #560, Ron Byrom. The complete list can be viewed here.

Since 2010, the Scotsman Guide Top Originators list has ranked thousands of the nation’s top-producing residential mortgage originators. To be included in the Top Originator rankings, a licensed residential mortgage originator must secure $40 million or more in production or close at least 100 loans within the past calendar year.

About loanDepot

loanDepot (NYSE: LDI; NMLS # 174457) is an equal housing lender and digital commerce company committed to serving its customers throughout the homeownership journey. Since its launch in 2010, loanDepot has revolutionized the mortgage industry with a digital-first approach that makes it easier, faster and less stressful to purchase or refinance a home. Today, as one of the nation’s largest non-bank retail mortgage lenders, loanDepot enables customers to achieve the American dream of homeownership through a broad suite of lending and real estate services that simplify one of life’s most complex transactions. With headquarters in Southern California and offices nationwide, loanDepot is committed to serving the communities in which its team lives and works through a variety of local, regional and national philanthropic efforts.

