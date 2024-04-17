4me and Vitality Unveil the Future of Autonomous Enterprise Service Management at SITS24

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In an era where digital transformation is more than just a buzzword, the SITS24 conference stands as a beacon for IT Service Management and Support professionals seeking to harness innovative technologies and ideas to propel their IT and enterprise service delivery. Scheduled for April 17-18, 2024 at the ExCeL conference center in London, SITS24 is a powerful opportunity to dive into current industry trends and explore the future.





SITS24 is a unique confluence of innovation, knowledge-sharing and community engagement, and also a forum for all attendees to meaningfully connect with each other and contribute to thought-leadership in the industry. As part of that mission, 4me®, the SaaS-based Service Management software platform for the modern enterprise, is delighted to announce that leading industry figures, Martijn Adams of 4me, and Anthony Cook of Vitality, will be hosting a session titled “Autonomous Enterprise Service Management.”

Martijn Adams and Anthony Cook: Visionaries at the Helm

As leaders in IT and service management, Martijn Adams and Anthony Cook bring a wealth of experience and insights to SITS24. Their session will delve into methods by which IT, HR, Finance and other enterprise functions can thrive with fewer resources, while simultaneously enhancing the quality and efficiency of the support they offer.

Empowering the Future of Enterprise Service Management

In a landscape defined by the relentless pace of technological evolution and a tight labor market, our distinguished speakers will explore the transformative potential of AI and automation in service management. This session, scheduled for April 17, 2024, from 10:00 to 11:00, is designed as a practical roadmap for enterprises aspiring to elevate their service management platforms to new heights of autonomy and efficiency.

Secure Your Spot

Don’t miss this opportunity to be part of a defining moment in the ITSM industry. Attend the session, visit 4me at Booth #520, and get excited about what’s in store for the future of service management. Together, let’s celebrate innovation, share knowledge, and build a stronger ITSM community. For more details, visit https://www.servicedeskshow.com/.

About 4me, Inc.

4me is transforming service management for the modern enterprise. 4me’s AI-forward, service-oriented, multi-tenant SaaS platform seamlessly connects teams to optimize IT service management. 4me’s ability to automate cross-functional workflows makes frictionless service delivery possible, significantly improving business outcomes. The 4me platform’s ease of use and deployment makes it the most advanced ITSM platform available today. Hundreds of organizations around the world look to 4me to elevate their Enterprise Service Management. To learn more, visit www.4me.com.

