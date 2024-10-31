426% ROI delivered by Cynet in Forrester Total Economic Impact™ Study

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cost savings and business benefits were quantified in “The Total Economic Impact™ of Cynet All-in-One Security,” a commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Cynet in October 2024. The Total Economic Impact™ Study framework helps organizations understand the financial effects of their strategic technology investments. Based on interviewed customers with experience using Cynet, Forrester found that Cynet’s All-in-One Cybersecurity Platform generated $2.73 million in savings, paying for itself in under six months, for a return on investment of 426%.





The full Total Economic Impact™ Study is available for free download. It features four proof points that exemplify how Cynet maximizes cybersecurity program ROI.

1. Cynet’s All-in-One Cybersecurity Platform saved customers $279,000 by replacing multiple standalone cybersecurity solutions.



By unifying a full suite of security capabilities on a single, simple All-in-One Platform, Cynet enables customers to avoid the costs to license, integrate and maintain a complex tech stack of standalone security tools. Furthermore, Cynet’s All-in-One Platform is backed by an in-house Managed Detection and Response (MDR) service to provide 24/7 monitoring and assistance. This on-demand support by experienced security analysts eliminates the need for customers to pay for outsourced Security Operations Center (SOC).

Based on this unique combination of capabilities, Cynet customers saved $279,000 cybersecurity infrastructure licensing and maintenance over three years.

2. Cynet customers saved $933,000 by preventing data breaches.



The costs of a data breach can be catastrophic for the small-to-medium enterprises Cynet is purpose-built to protect. Cynet engineers, embracing a “built, not bought” mentality, natively integrated within the All-in-One Platform all the security capabilities modern teams need, including end point detection and response, network traffic analysis, intrusion detection, threat intelligence and MDR. Because all these capabilities were designed from the ground up, the work together seamlessly to detect, prevent and respond to data breaches effectively.

In fact, Cynet made history in the most recent MITRE ATT&CK Evaluations. For the first time ever, a vendor achieved 100% Detection *and* 100% Analytic Coverage — with no configuration changes. That means record-breaking protection right out of the box.

As a result, Cynet customers prevented $933,000 in losses due to data breaches.

3. Cynet customers saved $349,000 from reduced efforts in investigation and incident reporting.



Cynet’s All-in-One Cybersecurity Platform puts incident response on autopilot. Built-in capabilities for detection, forensic investigation and response empower analysts to address potential incidents with 88% less effort. Furthermore, Cynet automatically generates comprehensive incident reports, including detailed dashboards, reducing manual reporting efforts by 98%.

By fully automating the incident detection, handling and reporting processes, Cynet saved customers $349,000 over three years.

4. Cynet customers saved $1.8 million from efficient orchestration of cybersecurity components.



Here again, Cynet’s “built, not bought” approach is a differentiator. Unprecedented simplicity for users is the result of seamless integration of comprehensive capabilities within Cynet’s All-in-One Platform. Because extensive Security Automation and Orchestration (SOAR) capabilities are built into the All-in-One Cybersecurity Platform, there is no need for Cynet customers to purchase a standalone SOAR solution from a third-party vendor.

By empowering security teams to simplify operations and minimize overhead, Cynet saved customers $1.8 million over three years.

Additional advantages



The Total Economic Impact™ Study also notes additional benefits that cannot be quantified. Many of these benefits are a boost for the IT and security analysts who use Cynet day to day, including better work-life balance, faster onboarding, and easier training and upskilling. These advantages, combined with the opportunities to maximize ROI, underscore the value Cynet’s All-in-One Cybersecurity Platform is delivering to small-to-medium enterprises and managed service providers around the world. Sign up for a custom demo to see Cynet’s solution in action.

Contacts

Michael Newell, MichaelN@cynet.com