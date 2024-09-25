Home Business Wire 401GO Welcomes Retirement Expert Sue Hardy to Enhance Client Support and Operations
401GO Welcomes Retirement Expert Sue Hardy to Enhance Client Support and Operations

SANDY, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–401GO, the next-generation retirement plan provider for employers, advisors and individuals, today announced a key addition to its staff. Sue Hardy, a 20 year retirement industry professional, joins the company as head of plan operations. Sue will be tasked with building on the successes of 401GO’s industry-leading client support function.


“401GO is built upon industry-leading technology, but the key to our success is our conviction that technology does not replace real human connection. Our commitment to a live support staff helping our clients is reflected in the addition of Sue to our team. She has all the tools to make an already top rated client success team even better,” said CEO and co-founder Dan Beck.

On the heels of a recent series A fundraising round, 401GO has focused on expanding the customer support team and launching a mobile app.

“Sue is an industry veteran with an unmatched skillset. Nobody else could do this job the way she will,” said COO and Co-founder Jared Porter.

Hardy has spent the majority of her career in the ERISA and compliance side of 401(k). She holds credentials from ASPPA (QPA and QKA), NIPA (ARA and APA), and IRS (ERPA).She has been a speaker at the NAFE conference and locally for the SLC chapter of Western Pension Benefits.

About 401GO

401GO is a leading fintech company dedicated to revolutionizing the way individuals save for retirement. With a commitment to empowering individuals to secure their financial futures, 401GO stands out in the competitive fintech sector by offering a unique approach that marries advanced technological solutions with a high-touch, advisor-based model. This hybrid model ensures that customers receive the benefits of state-of-the-art digital tools alongside the guidance and support of seasoned retirement experts.

Visit 401go.com to learn more.

