401GO Launches Mobile App to Enhance Retirement Planning Experience

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#401go–401GO, a leading provider of retirement planning financial technologies, announced the public release of its highly anticipated mobile app. Designed to meet the evolving needs of its users, the app represents a significant advancement in accessibility and user-friendly technology, reinforcing 401GO’s commitment to customer-centric innovation.





The app, available for both iOS and Android devices, empowers users to manage their retirement plans from the convenience of their smartphones. With a sleek, intuitive interface, the app provides a seamless experience for tracking contributions, monitoring investment performance, and accessing important account information on the go.

“This mobile app is a direct response to the feedback and requests from our partners and clients,” said CEO Dan Beck. “We understand the importance of convenience and real-time access to financial information, and we’re proud to deliver a solution that enhances participants’ ability to manage their retirement plans efficiently and effectively.”

401GO has consistently been at the forefront of leveraging technology to simplify retirement planning. The mobile app builds on this legacy, offering a suite of features designed to make retirement planning more accessible and less daunting. Users can now enjoy:

Account Monitoring: The dashboard provides information on account balances, contributions, and deferral amounts.

The dashboard provides information on account balances, contributions, and deferral amounts. Investment Tracking: Monitor the performance of investments with detailed insights, select new funds or adjust balance ratios.

Monitor the performance of investments with detailed insights, select new funds or adjust balance ratios. Secure Access: Benefit from top-tier security features, including 2FA login and encryption, to safeguard personal information.

Benefit from top-tier security features, including 2FA login and encryption, to safeguard personal information. Financial Wellness Resources: The app provides access to free tools designed to improve users’ day-to-day finances.

“Our team has delivered a product that is not only reliable but also especially user-friendly,” said CTO Nate Beck. “Thanks to insights gained through extensive testing, we’re confident our users will find the app to be the most intuitive of its kind. The level of effort put into that process is a reflection of our dedication to providing our customers the highest quality retirement planning resources.”

For more information about 401GO and its new mobile app, please visit 401go.com.

401GO is a leading fintech provider specializing in retirement planning solutions optimized for small and medium sized businesses. With a mission to make retirement planning accessible and practical, 401GO offers innovative tools and services designed to help individuals and businesses secure their financial future.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Isaac Holt



media@401go.com