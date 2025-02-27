401GO and isolved Announce Strategic Partnership to Simplify Retirement Planning for Businesses

New Collaboration Expands Access to Seamless 401(k) Solutions through isolved People Cloud™

SANDY, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#401go--Next-generation retirement plan provider 401GO, announced its strategic partnership with isolved®, an industry-leading human capital management (HCM) technology provider. The new offering, isolved 401(k), powered by 401GO, simplifies compliance, reduces administrative burdens, and delivers impactful benefits—all while potentially maximizing savings through tax credits and deductions for the more than 189,000 employers leveraging isolved People Cloud™.

With nearly 1 in 4 employees leaving jobs for better benefits and 90% comparing benefit plans before making a career move, offering competitive retirement options is critical for attracting and retaining talent. This partnership provides isolved customers—ranging from sole proprietors to established businesses—with flexible, automated 401(k) solutions that reduce complexity and ensure compliance.

“At isolved, we strive to provide solutions that help businesses offer competitive benefits while reducing administrative complexity,” said Barry Gauch, VP of Strategic Alliances and Partnerships at isolved. “Partnering with 401GO enhances our 401(k) offerings, giving our customers an easy-to-manage, scalable retirement solution that supports employee financial wellness.”

With isolved 401(k), powered by 401GO, businesses can choose from three tailored 401(k) plans:

isolved 401(k) Enterprise – A fully customizable plan for growing or mature businesses, featuring profit-sharing, dedicated investment support, and automated compliance tools.

– A fully customizable plan for growing or mature businesses, featuring profit-sharing, dedicated investment support, and automated compliance tools. isolved 401(k) Small Business – A cost-effective, deferral-only 401(k) solution for businesses looking to comply with state mandates or offer an entry-level retirement benefit.

– A cost-effective, deferral-only 401(k) solution for businesses looking to comply with state mandates or offer an entry-level retirement benefit. isolved 401(k) Solo – Designed for sole proprietors, contractors, and single-member LLCs seeking a retirement plan with higher contribution limits and minimal administrative burden.

“401GO’s mission is to make retirement planning accessible and frictionless for businesses of all sizes,” said Dan Beck, co-founder and CEO of 401GO. “Partnering with isolved scales that mission, bringing our intuitive, automated 401(k) solutions to thousands of employers and employees through isolved People Cloud.”

The integration of 401GO’s cutting-edge technology within isolved People Cloud ensures a seamless 401(k) experience—from automated plan setup and payroll integration to built-in compliance and investment flexibility. Additionally, businesses leveraging this partnership can maintain their existing financial advisor relationships, making it a uniquely flexible and scalable solution.

About 401GO

401GO is a leading fintech innovator specializing in retirement planning solutions optimized for small and medium sized businesses. With a mission to make retirement planning accessible, practical and frictionless, 401GO offers innovative tools and services designed to help individuals secure their financial futures. Visit 401go.com to learn more.

About isolved®

isolved is the most trusted HCM technology leader, providing the best combination of software and services to meet the needs of today’s People Heroes – HR, payroll, and benefits professionals. From talent acquisition to workforce management to talent management, our solutions are delivered directly or through our HRO partner network to more than 7.7 million employees and 189,000 employers across all 50 states – who use them every day to increase productivity, accelerate decision-making and ensure performance, while reducing risk. isolved People Cloud™, our intelligently connected platform, automates the entire employee experience by design, so that organizations can engage, empower, and energize their talent while freeing their People Heroes to exceed their goals and grow their careers. Visit https://www.isolvedhcm.com/ to learn more.

